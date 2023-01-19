Novak Djokovic's toilet break controversy has been a major talking point on Day 4 of the Australian Open. Tennis commentator and former player Mark Petchey has received backlash for his on-air comments on the issue but has now come up with a statement in an effort to come clean about the same.

Petchey was guilty of misreading Djokovic's toilet break situation during his first-round match against Roberto Carballes Baena as he expressed during his commentary that the official did not allow the Serb to take a break and that she was trying to pull him back. More importantly, Petchey remarked that the Serb "pulled rank" when he went on to take the toilet break against the official's wishes.

"Well, I think he's actually just pulled rank there as well. I think the official was trying to pull him back," said the 52-year-old during the match.

Meanwhile, the 21-time Grand Slam champion lashed out at such claims on Thursday and revealed that the chair umpire had in fact accepted his demands.

"Chair umpire allowed me to go to toilet but she told me I don't have toilet break, just change over break. So she told me (you didn't capture that with camera) I had to hurry up," he said. "When I almost exited the court, she called me (I didn't hear) and it was to tell me that toilet was on the opposite side of the court," his statement on Instagram read.

In light of the Serb's statement, Petchey conveyed that he did not assert such a contrary point purposefully and that he was just suggesting based on what he could infer from the on-court visuals.

"Like I said at the time “I think”. He clearly needed to go. You are allowed two bathroom breaks a match in 5 sets but in the rules it doesn’t say you have to be back in the 90 seconds if you take it before the end of set. So why did he have to back so quickly was confusing?," he wrote in his tweet.

He later went on to state that it was a "ridiculous situation" for commentators to judge the incident based on just body language and that a mic in the umpire's chair would have provided a better idea of the whole situation much more clearly.

"This situation is also why I have campaigned to have the mics turned up at the umpires chair so we can actually hear the conversations so we aren’t left guessing and purely having to judge in real time based on body language. It’s a ridiculous situation for us," he added.

Novak Djokovic urges media to be "mindful" with what they post after misinterpreted news on toilet break issue spiral the internet

Novak Djokovic at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships press conference

Novak Djokovic has warned the media to be mindful of what they put out as the toilet break issue was incorrectly presented on the internet.

The news stated that the Serb ignored requests from the chair umpire, telling him not to take a break at that time. This went viral and several fans criticized the former World No. 1 for apparently breaking the rules.

Djokovic went on to express his annoyance with Eurosport, which had initially shared false information. He urged them to be more "mindful" of what they post.

"Next time be mindful with what you post. You have responsibility towards many sports fans that follow your page, Eurosport," he wrote on his Instagram stories.

"Eurosport, please get your informations checked before you post something judgemental and wrong," he added.

