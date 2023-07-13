Marketa Vondrousova scripted history on Thursday, becoming the second-lowest ranked player to reach a women's singles Wimbledon final since the WTA rankings were introduced in November 1975. She also became the first unseeded player to reach a grass-court Major final in the Open Era.

The 24-year-old from the Czech Republic beat Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals on Day 11 of the Championships to reach a second Grand Slam final overall and her first at SW19. She had reached the Roland-Garros final in 2019, only to be beaten 1-6, 3-6 by Australia's ishleigh Barty.

Ranked 42nd in the WTA rankings, Vondrousova is now the second-lowest ranked player to reach a Championships final ever. Only Serena Williams in 2018 was ranked lower, at World No. 181, when achieving the same. Williams, however, was beaten by Angelique Kerber in straight sets in the final battle.

Against Svitolina, the Czech put on a dominant display, winning seven games in a row at one point. Vondrousova broke Svitolina's serve early in the first set, only for the 76th-ranked Ukrainian to break back and equalize the set at 3-3. Vondrousova then broke her twice to take the first set 6-3.

In the second set, the 24-year-old raced to a 4-0 lead and ultimately sealed the set 6-3 to end Svitolina's dream run at Wimbledon.

Speaking at her on-court interview after the win, Vondrousova said she couldn't believe what she has done and praised her opponent for putting on a spirited fight.

"I cannot believe it. I am very happy that I made the final. Elina is such a fighter and a great person. It was a tough match. I am very happy," Vondrousova said.

The 24-year-old thanked her fans in the audience for supporting her throughout a nervy tie against the Ukrainian.

"I was crazy nervous! I was nervous the whole match. I was leading 4-0 in the second set and she fought back. Thanks to you guys for your amazing support. I didn't play for six months last year and you never know if you can be that at that level again," she added.

Vondrousova to play the winner of Ons Jabeur-Aryna Sabalenka clash for the title

Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur: 2022 WTA Finals

The unseeded Czech Republican will play the winner of the second semifinal between Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka in the final. The sixth-seed Tunisian had reached the Wimbledon final last year but failed to win the tournament as she was beaten by Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

On the other hand, this year's Australian Open winner Sabalenka is chasing the first SW19 final of her career. She managed to reach the final-four stage of the Championships in 2021. The Belarusian, however, lost the tie 7-5, 4-6, 4-6 to Karolina Pliskova.

