Marta Kostyuk's complaints about the US Open social media handle displaying the Russian flag alongside Maria Timofeeva's name in a graphic about their Australian Open fourth round clash have not gone down well with tennis fans.

Kostyuk advanced to her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 win over Timofeeva. Despite her achievement, the 21-year-old couldn't help but take offense to a US Open social media post, which featured the Russian flag beside Timofeeva's name.

Marta Kostyuk, who has been outspoken in advocating for a ban on Russian and Belarusian tennis players amid the Russia-Ukraine war, outlined her objections to their participation as neutral athletes.

"As you know, with the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we fought for the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes. Now they act in a neutral status. Without that flags" Marta Kostyuk's Instagram story read. "And so today. After my victory over the athlete from the aggressor country, the Russian flag was published on the official resource of one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world."

The Ukrainian hit out at the sports world for continuing to "promote a murderous country" and urged the media and tournament officials to refrain from using the tennis court to "promote Russian peace."

"Today is the 697th day of full-scale war, and the sports world continues to promote a murderous country and a country that uses its athletes as part of its propaganda. I call on media representatives, officials, and the sports community to stop using the tennis court to promote 'Russian peace'," Kostyuk wrote.

Marta Kostyuk's remarks did not sit well with tennis fans. Several fans accused her of hypocrisy for reportedly sharing pro-Israel posts on social media amid the Israel-Palestine conflict, all while condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I would take her more seriously if she wasn’t posting pro israel stuff," a fan posted.

"Kostyuk is pro Israel in the genocide against Palestine. She’s a freaking hypocrite, that’s what she is," one fan commented.

"Talking about promoting a murderous country when she posted about Israel ijbol white people are insane," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan urged the Ukrainian to focus on celebrating her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal instead of becoming embroiled in drama.

"Girl you just reached you first Slam qf give yourself a break from dramas and celebrate it," the fan posted.

Marta Kostyuk to take on Coco Gauff in Australian Open QF

Marta Kostyuk at the 2024 Australian Open

Following her win over Maria Timofeeva, Marta Kostyuk will lock horns with Coco Gauff in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash at the Australian Open. Gauff secured a commanding 6-1, 6-2 win over Magdalena Frech to book her place against the Ukrainian.

Kostyuk stated that she was looking forward to taking on the World No. 4, emphasizing her intention to play an aggressive brand of tennis and enjoy the momentous occasion.

"It will be exciting. I have nothing to lose really. I'm in my first quarterfinal. She's a top-5 player. I just want to go out there and really play aggressive. Yeah, and just enjoy still having this journey," she said in her post-match press conference.

Coco Gauff enjoys a 1-0 lead over Marta Kostyuk in their head-to-head record, having won their sole previous encounter at the 2022 Brisbane International in three sets.