Martina Navratilova approves of Elon Musk getting labeled as antisemitic amid Israel-Palestine conflict

18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova recently approved of Elon Musk getting labeled as antisemitic amid the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Israel and Palestine are at war with the armed Palestinian group Hamas being at the center of it. On October 7, 2023, the armed outfit launched 5,000 rockets into the Israeli territory and infiltrated the Israel-Gaza border.

Israel responded with a full-fledged military action against Hamas in response and its top leaders vowed to wipe out each and every member of the organization. The war continues to take lives to date with the death toll reportedly crossing the 13,000 mark.

Both countries have received support from different sections around the world. Top personalities, including X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk, have been vocal about how they felt about the situation.

Martina Navratilova, however, believed that Musk's take on things is anti-Jew in the wake of his endorsing a tweet that reads:

"Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them."

"I'm deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest s**t now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don't exactly like them too much."

American corporate and political strategist Steve Schmidt claimed Musk was intolerant of Jews, writing:

"Elon Musk is treated like a head of state in the United States and everywhere he goes in the world when he should be treated like a pancreatic cancer. He is a bigot. The only thing worse than Musk's antisemitism is the indifference it's being met with."

Navratilova agreed with Schmidt's viewpoint with a simpleton tweet in response that reads:

"Yup."

Martina Navratilova criticized Elon Musk for advertising fake news disseminators

Martina Navratilova addresses the media during the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

Martina Navratilova criticized Elon Musk during the early days of the Israel-Hamas war for reportedly advertising X accounts synonymous with fake news.

As per the Washington Post, Musk urged his followers on the social media platform to follow accounts tweeting:

"For following the war in real-time, @WarMonitors & @sentdefender are good."

Navratilova decried Musk's actions suggesting he didn't deserve the power he harbored with control over X. She wrote:

"Elon knows exactly what he is doing. This is what happens when one human being has this much power. Usually it doesn’t end well."

