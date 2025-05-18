Martina Navratilova, Bianca Andreescu, Jannik Sinner's coach & tennis world in awe of Jasmine Paolini's remarkable Italian Open triumph

Jasmine Paolini has made history by beating Coco Gauff to triumph at the 2025 Italian Open, becoming the first Italian woman to win the singles title at the event in 40 years. Paolini was showered with love and support from Martina Navratilova, Bianca Andreescu and other members of the tennis community after her stellar achievement.

Paolini thrilled the passionate home crowd with a strong performance in the Italian Open final, forcing Gauff to make 55 unforced errors as she claimed a 6-4, 6-2 victory in one hour and 29 minutes. With her win, the Italian clinched her second WTA 1000 title and ensured her rise to the World No. 4 ranking ahead of the French Open.

Following her triumph, tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Boris Becker needed just one word each to express their admiration for Jasmine Paolini.

"Brava!!!:)," Navratilova posted.

"Forza," Becker wrote.

Meanwhile, Bianca Andreescu and Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill couldn't contain their awe at the 29-year-old's "brilliant" performance.

"Amazing!!!!" Andreescu wrote on Instagram.

"Congrats Jasmine! Brilliant performance 👏," Cahill commented.

Ons Jabeur and Caroline Dolehide congratulated Paolini on her victory, with Matteo Berrettini's ex-girlfriend Melissa Satta also cheering for the Italian.

"👏👏👏👏👏," Jabeur commented.

"Congrats Jasmine!! Song on point 🇮🇹🤌🏻," Dolehide posted.

"👏👏👏👏💪🏻🤍," Satta wrote.

Comments on Paolini's Instagram posts

The tennis community could soon have another reason to celebrate Jasmine Paolini, as the 29-year-old has also reached the Italian Open women's doubles final with her partner Sara Errani. The duo will take on Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova in the title clash on May 18.

"Jasmine Paolini played to win, she deserved to win" - Coco Gauff credits rival after Italian Open final loss

Jasmine Paolini and Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Jasmine Paolini also earned words of appreciation from Coco Gauff, as the American admitted that Paolini had "forced" her to play well below her level in the Italian Open final. The 21-year-old was particularly disappointed by her serving display, having recorded seven double faults.

Although Gauff lamented her subpar performance, she made it clear that she had no intention of discrediting the Italian since she fully deserved the win.

"Yeah, I mean, Jasmine played I think great tennis today. I think it was one of her best levels today. I also didn't play my best level. I think it's both. It's not to discredit my opponent. She forced me to play that way. Yeah, maybe I could have served better and put more balls in the court, could play better. I definitely could and can. But she played to win today and she deserved to win," Gauff said.

Jasmine Paolini and Coco Gauff will be in action at the French Open next, which begins on May 25. Both players will be looking to clinch their maiden title at the claycourt Major after finishing as the runner-up to Iga Swiatek on previous occasions.

