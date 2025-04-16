Martina Navratilova blasts $5,000,000-worth J.D. Vance over backing Donald Trump's deportation plans

WTA legend Martina Navratilova recently turned down Vice President JD Vance's stance against the mass criticism for deporting immigrants in the US. According to the 18-time Grand Slam champion, Vance's long statement had no credibility as it contained many "lies". This came as a response to the politician David Pepper's comment on Vance's verdict.

Vice President JD Vance recently made a strong statement regarding the deportation process of immigrants who were allowed into the USA by Joe Biden. He dismissed the concerns surrounding due process in deportations as unserious without a plan to remove millions of illegal immigrants each year. He also said that the Trump-Vance duo will not uphold the "illegal migrant invasion" from Biden’s term. Referring to the legal process as "fake", he straightaway rejected it.

Renowned politician David Pepper voiced his opinions against JD Vance's latest verdict on deportation. The 53-year-old made a dark comparison of the Vice President's statement, claiming that only a dictator like Joseph Stalin would nod to these decisions.

"Vance logic: the more people we sweep up and fly to foreign gulags, the less we should worry if they actually are supposed to be swept up. Stalin is impressed," he wrote on X.

Expressing agreement with his comment, WTA legend Martina Navratilova also stepped forward to share her views on the matter. According to the 68-year-old, Vance's latest post was full of lies and therefore lacked a strong base.

"Not to mention just how many lies Vance told in that one long tweet," she wrote.

Martina Navratilova consistently criticizes Donald Trump and his decisions as the President. She has also raised concerns over his policies, particularly on abortion and immigration, and has accused him of promoting racism and patriarchy.

Martina Navratilova reacts to Novak Djokovic's praise for Jakub Mensik post Miami Open defeat

Novak Djokovic and Jakub Mensik at the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova expressed her satisfaction over Novak Djokovic's lifting comments for Jakub Mensik. After unexpectedly losing the Miami Open title to the Czech player in the finals, the Serb praised the technical aspects of his game. Along with expressing his dissatisfaction with the defeat, he showed firm backing for the young champ's rise. He said:

"I don’t want to talk too much. This is Jakub’s moment and a moment for his team and family. Congratulations. Unbelievable serving. Just a phenomenal effort mentally to stay in the difficult moments. For a young player like yourself this is a great feature," Djokovic said, in his on-court interview following the defeat.

Impressed by Djokovic's sportsman spirit, Navratilova applauded the uplifting gesture by saying:

"World-class comments from Novak to Mensik after losing to him – from the biggest champion to the new champion," she wrote on X.

Currently aged 68, Navratilova continues to share her expertise with the tennis community. However, her approach travels beyond the sport as she remains firm in her stance on LGBTQ laws.

