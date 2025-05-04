Martina Navratilova calls out $5,000,000-worth JD Vance over his views on Donald Trump dressing himself as Pope in AI image

WTA legend Martina Navratilova slammed the United States Vice President JD Vance over his defense of Donald Trump's controversial social media post. The 18-time Grand Slam champion responded to Vance's posting in support of Trump, who had posted an AI generated image of himself dressed up as the pope.

President Trump recently sparked controversy by posting an AI-generated image of himself as the pope on Truth Social. This update coincided with the Vatican's mourning period following Pope Francis's death. The image drew sharp criticism from Catholic leaders and political figures, as many found it disrespectful. Vice President Vance defended Trump's post.

Amid the ongoing controversy regarding Trump's AI-generated post, WTA legend Martina Navratilova also expressed her criticism. She commented under the $5 million worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth), JD Vance's post on X.

"As a general rule, I'm fine with people telling jokes and not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen," Vance wrote on X.

Martina Navratilova spoke about Donald Trump's criticism of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's choice of clothes during his visit to Washington, DC. She compared the situation with Trump's mockery of the Catholic faith, commenting:

"So Zelenskyy has to dress up for dear leader but mocking the Catholic faith is ok. Hmm."

President Donald Trump had criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit during a February 2025 White House meeting. He sarcastically remarked, "You're all dressed up today". Clad in his wartime attire, Zelenskyy responded by saying that he would wear a suit after the war was over.

Martina Navratilova defends Iga Swiatek against criticism post Madrid Open heartbreak

Iga Swiatek at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Ten - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek's unexpected defeat against Coco Gauff at the Madrid Open raised doubts about her dominance on clay courts. While the Pole faced consistent criticism on social media, Martina Navratilova stepped forward to defend her. The 18-time Grand Slam champion showcased firm belief in Swiatek's potential, slamming the fan who tried to troll her.

The support from Navratilova came after a fan had congratulated Coco Gauff while attempting to troll Swiatek for her defeat.

"I am grateful Coco did her job and moved into the Final. Iga seems to think she can be no.1 all the time, time for her to learn some humility," a fan wrote on X.

Navratilova stepped forward with a firm response, commenting:

“Nasty much? Yup…”

The fan reverted back with the following comment:

“No Martina, I’m honest, it’s a shame she lost her grandfather."

Navratilova responded:

“No clue what you’re talking about regarding Iga. She has always been a humble champion and a great role model. So stop with this humility BS.”

After her defeat against Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek is expected to make her next appearance at the upcoming event in Rome.

