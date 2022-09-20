“I nod a lot but have no idea how a man nods? Nods have a gender? This is just f*cking nuts” – Martina Navratilova calls out hypocritical gender activists 

Martina Navratilova recently called out gender activists for displaying hypocritical tendencies.

The issue arose when Navratoliva stumbled upon a tweet by a teacher who revealed an ironic incident where she was accused by a gender activist of allegedly having a manly nod.

“Yesterday, as I was listening to a gender activist shout at me, I was accused of 'nodding like a man' - like it was some kind of gotcha. So odd. How does a man nod? What was the point he was trying to make?” the individual said.

"Yesterday, as I was listening to a gender activist shout at me, I was accused of 'nodding like a man' - like it was some kind of gotcha. So odd. How does a man nod? What was the point he was trying to make?" the individual said.

She further elaborated on the context and tried to make sense of his imputation.

“It followed from him saying gender is a social construct. I nodded and then he accused me a nodding 'like a man'. I think he was telling me I might be non-binary,” she guessed.

"It followed from him saying gender is a social construct. I nodded and then he accused me a nodding 'like a man'. I think he was telling me I might be non-binary," she guessed.

Martina Navratilova was stunned by the incident. She expressed her thoughts and confusion about the sexist remarks.

“I nod a lot but have no idea how a man nods? Am I missing something?!? Nods have a sex? And a gender? Hmmm This just f*cking nuts…” she said.

"I nod a lot but have no idea how a man nods? Am I missing something?!? Nods have a sex? And a gender? Hmmm This just f*cking nuts…" she said.

The tennis legend further pointed to the hypocrisy showcased by the activists and mentioned their contradictory views.

“Same people- there are dozens and dozens of genders. Also- Sex is a Social construct. Also- you nod like a man,” she remarked.

Also- Sex is a Social construct.

Also- you nod like a man.

"Same people- there are dozens and dozens of genders. Also- Sex is a Social construct. Also- you nod like a man," she remarked.

“This article is just pure nonsense” – Martina Navratilova criticizes an article claiming sports shouldn’t be separated by sex

Martina Navratilova has always advocated for the safety and recognition of women in sports

Martina Navratilova was unhappy with a recently published article in the Atlantic, written by Maggie Mertens, titled 'Separating Sports by Sex doesn't make sense.'

The article claimed that sex differences are complex and stated that researchers were still pondering over whether the biological differences or the lack of support for women were to blame for men’s upper hand in sports. It also declared that the insistence on separating sports teams strictly by sex is backward.

“Decades of research have shown that sex is far more complex than we may think. And though sex differences in sports show advantages for men, researchers today still don’t know how much of this to attribute to biological difference versus the lack of support provided to women athletes to reach their highest potential,” as quoted in the write-up.

Martina Navratilova was highly unimpressed by the statements made by the publication.

“It’s also so so wrong… I expected better journalism from the Atlantic…” she expressed.

"It's also so so wrong… I expected better journalism from the Atlantic…" she expressed.

She further called the article nonsensical.

“This article is just pure nonsense- I am really surprised the Atlantic would publish such drivel,” she said.

"This article is just pure nonsense- I am really surprised the Atlantic would publish such drivel," she said.

The 18-time Major winner has always advocated for the safety and recognition of women in sports and has openly voiced her strong disagreement regarding the idea of infiltration by other genders in women’s sports.

