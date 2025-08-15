Martina Navratilova celebrates as JD Vance reportedly denied entry to UK club after staff mutiny unlike Kamala Harris

Martina Navratilova reacted to US Vice President JD Vance reportedly being denied entry to a UK Club. The same venue seemingly hosted Kamala Harris a few days ago.
Navratilova is one of the most prominent names in the tennis community. She is now known for voicing her opinions on political matters and personalities. On social media, Navratilova is usually seen taking a dig at the US president, Donald Trump, and most recently, she was seen celebrating the incident where Vance was denied entry to a club in the UK.
The staff of the British countryside pub, The Bull in Charlbury, Oxfordshire, rebelled against Vance's entry in the club recently after the latter tried to dine there. Reportedly, the staff arranged a mutiny and said they wouldn't work at the restaurant if they accepted his dinner reservation. Just a few weeks before this incident, The Bull hosted Harris.
One of the users on X shared this news on the platform, which caught Navratilova's attention, who rejoiced at this incident as she reposted it on her wall and penned a bunch of 'clapping' emoticons.
"👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼"
Martina Navratilova recently dropped a reaction to Trump's wife, Melania Trump's, $1B warning to Hunter Biden for dragging her name into the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.
Martina Navratilova slams JD Vance for saying he wants peace amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict
The US Vice President, JD Vance, recently discussed the USA's plan to terminate funding for Ukraine in the conflict situation and emphasized resolving the differences through peaceful settlements.
Donald Trump is about to meet with Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska on Friday, August 15. Ahead of this, Vance revealed the above-mentioned plan in a conversation with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.
"We’re willing to use those to bring about peace...I think the president and I certainly think that America, we’re done with the funding of the Ukraine war business. We want to bring about a peaceful settlement to this thing. We want to stop the killing," Vance said.
This did not sit right with the former tennis player Martina Navratilova, who did not fall short in sharing her honest opinion about Vance's statement. Questioning his position as the vice president, she shared her thoughts on X that read:
"He is vile. And has achieved absolutely nothing before being picked for VP. He is the true DEI hire…"
Shortly ahead of this, Martina Navratilova also bashed Donald Trump for mistakenly describing Russia's second-largest city while he was accusing the media of purposely working together to ruin his reputation.