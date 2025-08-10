"JD Vance is vile" - Martina Navratilova gives scathing reaction to Vice President saying he wants 'peace' amid Russia-Ukraine war

Martina Navratilova slammed Vice President JD Vance for his stance on the recent developments of the Russia-Ukraine war. The state reportedly plans to terminate funding for Ukraine in the conflict situation, and instead, try resolving their differences with 'peaceful settlements'.

Ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska on August 15, Vance gave an idea of what their stance would be in the negotiation. During a conversation with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, Vance elaborated on how the funding would stop from their end and added that the US wants to bring a peaceful settlement to the conflict.

"We’re willing to use those to bring about peace...I think the president and I certainly think that America, we’re done with the funding of the Ukraine war business. We want to bring about a peaceful settlement to this thing. We want to stop the killing," Vance said.

Navratilova, who has critiqued Trump's policies and administration on several occasions before, didn't hesitate to make her feelings known on Vance's statement. She called him out, citing his ineligibility to be a Vice President and calling him a DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) hire for the government. She shared a video of Vance's remarks, condemning the Vice President through her post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 10, Sunday, and wrote:

"He is vile. And has achieved absolutely nothing before being picked for VP. He is the true DEI hire…"

Martina Navratilova had a similar reaction to JD Vance's comment on America's involvement in the Israel-Iran war earlier this year as well.

Martina Navratilova calls out JD Vance on 'dumb presidents' comment

Martina Navratilova photographed at Wimbledon 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova was furious as JD Vance labeled past US Presidents 'dumb' during the Meet the Press show on NBC in June. He claimed that the US's involvement in the Israel-Iran war was necessary to put forth the security objectives of the country and showed empathy for the countrymen who were unhappy with the US's conflict with the Middle East.

"I empathize with Americans who are exhausted after 25 years of foreign entanglements in the Middle East. I understand the concern, but the difference is that back then we had dumb presidents," he said.

To this, the 18-time Grand Slam champion stated:

"Vance is not dumb- he is just a complicit lying sycophant."

Navratilova recently criticised JD Vance on his lavish family vacation in the Cotswolds.

