Martina Navratilova claims JD Vance wants 'civil war' after controversial 'violent left-wing extremist' comment on Dallas shooting

Martina Navratilova shared a bold statement about the US vice president, JD Vance, wanting a war after his controversial comment over the Dallas ICE facility shooting.
On September 24, a 29-year-old man named Joshua Jahn openly fired on an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facility in Dallas. Reportedly, three detainees in a van in the facility were shot; however, no ICE officers were hurt during the incident. Weighing in on this, Vance claimed that they have some evidence, which was not yet made public, that stated that the accused was 'politically motivated' and also called him a 'violent left-wing extremist.'
A video of him talking about the incident was shared by a journalist on X, where he said:
"What we know is that in Dallas, Texas, an ICE facility was opened fire upon by a violent left-wing extremist, a person who wrote anti-ICE messaging on their ballots. These's some evidence we have that's not yet public."
The video drew the attention of the former tennis player, Navratilova, who claimed that Vance wanted a civil war with his comments on the Dallas shooting.
"Vance wants CIVIL WAR!!!" wrote Martina Navratilova on X.
The 18-time Grand Slam winner never shies away from voicing her opinion about ongoing political matters and often criticizes President Donald Trump's policies.
Martina Navratilova sends a 4-word message to Donald Trump after Jimmy Kimmel's return from suspension
Jimmy Kimmel returned to his show after his controversial suspension from Disney over his comments on activist Charlie Kirk's assassination at Utah Valley University. He took a dig at Donald Trump's way of handling the situation around Kirk's killing, stating that his MAGA movement aimed to characterize the accused, Tyler Robinson, for gaining political points. This led to Kimmel's suspension.
However, shortly after this, Disney's share price reportedly fell by 1.9%, leading to a loss of around $4 billion. Kimmel has returned to the show, and its latest episode aired on Tuesday, which gained seven million views on ABC's YouTube channel.
Martina Navratilova highlighted Kimmel's return and penned a four-word message for Trump on X.
"Bad ratings, eh donnie????" wrote Navratilova.
Martina Navratilova also dropped a shocking reaction to President Donald Trump & RFK Jr.'s controversial comments about autism. Along with this, she is also vocal about the ongoing tennis shenanigans, such as when she shared a verdict about Emma Raducanu's mental state after her triumph at the US Open's first round.