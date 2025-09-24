  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Martina Navratilova
  • Martina Navratilova sends 4-word message to Donald Trump after Jimmy Kimmel returns with massive viewership increase after controversial suspension

Martina Navratilova sends 4-word message to Donald Trump after Jimmy Kimmel returns with massive viewership increase after controversial suspension

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Sep 24, 2025 16:44 GMT
Jimmy Kimmel, Martina Navratilova, and Donald Trump (Image via: All Getty)
Jimmy Kimmel, Martina Navratilova, and Donald Trump (Image via: All Getty)

Former Czech-American tennis player Martina Navratilova shared a message for Donald Trump following the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. Kimmel faced an indefinite suspension from Disney following the former's comments on political activist Charlie Kirk's assassination at Utah Valley University.

Ad

Moreover, Kimmel had also taken a dig at Trump's way of handling the entire situation around Kirk's death. This led to Kimmel being in the crossfire of Trump's Republican Party administration, which eventually led to Kimmel's suspension. Following the suspension of Kimmel, Navratilova had accused Trump of being the main individual behind Kimmel's suspension.

The suspension led to Disney facing immense loss, and a week later, it reinstated Jimmy Kimmel Live! The first show after suspension was aired on Tuesday, September 23, where Kimmel also gave an emotional monologue amid his comeback that included expressing gratitude to all his fans and late-night hosts for coming ahead in support during the suspension. Actor Glen Powell was the main guest for this episode of the show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This gained immense recognition from the fans and got seven million views just on ABC's YouTube channel. Navratilova reacted to this staggering viewership of Kimmel's show after his comeback and posted a 4-word message for Donald Trump on her X handle. She wrote:

"Bad ratings, eh donnie????"
Ad

Martina Navratilova has been seen frequently voicing her concerns and issues with Donald Trump's policies. Besides the Jimmy Kimmel episode, the 68-year-old has also raised questions over Trump's reported order regarding the removal of slavery exhibits.

Martina Navratilova reacted to Donald Trump filing a lawsuit against major American media house

Martina Navratilova during the Roland Garros last year (Image via: Getty)
Martina Navratilova during the Roland Garros last year (Image via: Getty)

Martina Navratilova expressed her reaction after American President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against several major media houses in the country. As per reports, Trump had filed a lawsuit for $15 billion against media houses such as The New York Times for their portrayal of him during the American elections.

Ad

Reacting to a post regarding this report on X handle, Navratilova remarked that these actions from the American president are based on intimidation and lunacy. She wrote:

"This is a combination of intimidation and pure lunacy"

Besides her political advocacy, Martina Navratilova has also engaged herself by attending major tennis tournaments. She was recently seen at the 2025 US Open, too. Navratilova herself achieved formidable success at the US Open during her playing days and has won the Grand Slam singles title in New York four times in her career.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications