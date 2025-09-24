Martina Navratilova sends 4-word message to Donald Trump after Jimmy Kimmel returns with massive viewership increase after controversial suspension

Former Czech-American tennis player Martina Navratilova shared a message for Donald Trump following the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. Kimmel faced an indefinite suspension from Disney following the former's comments on political activist Charlie Kirk's assassination at Utah Valley University.Moreover, Kimmel had also taken a dig at Trump's way of handling the entire situation around Kirk's death. This led to Kimmel being in the crossfire of Trump's Republican Party administration, which eventually led to Kimmel's suspension. Following the suspension of Kimmel, Navratilova had accused Trump of being the main individual behind Kimmel's suspension.The suspension led to Disney facing immense loss, and a week later, it reinstated Jimmy Kimmel Live! The first show after suspension was aired on Tuesday, September 23, where Kimmel also gave an emotional monologue amid his comeback that included expressing gratitude to all his fans and late-night hosts for coming ahead in support during the suspension. Actor Glen Powell was the main guest for this episode of the show.This gained immense recognition from the fans and got seven million views just on ABC's YouTube channel. Navratilova reacted to this staggering viewership of Kimmel's show after his comeback and posted a 4-word message for Donald Trump on her X handle. She wrote:&quot;Bad ratings, eh donnie????&quot;Martina Navratilova has been seen frequently voicing her concerns and issues with Donald Trump's policies. Besides the Jimmy Kimmel episode, the 68-year-old has also raised questions over Trump's reported order regarding the removal of slavery exhibits.Martina Navratilova reacted to Donald Trump filing a lawsuit against major American media houseMartina Navratilova during the Roland Garros last year (Image via: Getty)Martina Navratilova expressed her reaction after American President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against several major media houses in the country. As per reports, Trump had filed a lawsuit for $15 billion against media houses such as The New York Times for their portrayal of him during the American elections.Reacting to a post regarding this report on X handle, Navratilova remarked that these actions from the American president are based on intimidation and lunacy. She wrote:&quot;This is a combination of intimidation and pure lunacy&quot;Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINKThis is a combination of intimidation and pure lunacyBesides her political advocacy, Martina Navratilova has also engaged herself by attending major tennis tournaments. She was recently seen at the 2025 US Open, too. Navratilova herself achieved formidable success at the US Open during her playing days and has won the Grand Slam singles title in New York four times in her career.