Martina Navratilova gives shocking reaction to Donald Trump & RFK Jr.'s controversial comments about autism

Martina Navratilova was left shocked after watching a press conference featuring US President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday, September 22. The two shared what appeared to be rather controversial claims about autism.

At a recent White House event, Trump made unproven claims about autism, stating that Tylenol (acetaminophen) might be one of the reasons behind the increasing rate of autism in America. He said:

"When you go from 20,000 to 10,000 and then you go to 12, you know there's something artificial. They're taking something. And by the way, I think I can say that there are certain groups of people that don't take vaccines and don't take any pills that have no autism, that have no autism. Does that tell you something? Is that a correct statement?" said Trump.

Replying to this, Kennedy said:

"By the way, there are, there are some studies that suggests that."

This statements caught Martina Navratilova's attention, who made her feelings known about it with a reaction, writing:

"Omfg..."

Ahead of this, the former tennis player had also voiced her opinion on the ongoing controversy related to Jimmy Kimmel's suspension for his remarks over Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Martina Navratilova chastised Donald Trump over the airfield move in Afghanistan

Donald Trump recently attended a press conference at Chequers, where he opened up about his aspirations to negotiate a takeover of Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, which was abandoned by the US troops in 2020 under former President, Joe Biden.

Trump also added that it was an 'embarrassing' day when the US gave away Bagram to the Taliban, as it was a significant location for logistics of the US troops.

"We'll see what happens. But we're talking to Afghanistan. It should never have been given up. It's the most embarrassing day in the history of our country. I was leaving Afghanistan. I was leaving. I was the one who got it down to 5,000. But we were going to keep Bagram," said Trump.

This garnered the attention of the 18-time Grand Slam champion, Martina Navratilova, who highlighted that the US President was the one responsible for the pact with the Taliban. Opening up about it, she wrote on X:

"Not to mention the fact that trump is the one who made the deal with the Taliban!!!!!! And released a whole bunch of Taliban a**holes back into the world," wrote Martina Navratilova.

The former tennis player has been vocal about her thoughts against Donald Trump on social media for a long time, and recently, she made big claims against him after his shocking $15 billion move.

