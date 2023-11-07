Martina Navratilova claims Neil deGrasse Tyson has 'no idea' when talking about trans athletes as he calls for 'hormone-based' categories

Martina Navratilova took shots at famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson once again recently. The American legend was miffed over the latter's suggestion that sports should be classified based on "hormone ratios", as opposed to male and female divisions.

In a recent appearance on the "Club Random" podcast with Bill Maher, Tyson suggested that gender categories in sports could be replaced by hormone ratios.

"In this emergent space, where you have people expressing themselves on a gender spectrum and you want to now compete in sports... I don't have the answer, but I can suggest one... Maybe we don't compete by gender anymore. We compete on hormone ratios," he said.

Martina Navratilova slammed Tyson's comments on Monday (November 6), asserting that he was way out of depth when it came to discussing trans athletes.

"Neil actually has no idea what he is talking about when it comes to trans athletes…" she wrote.

Navratilova, who won 59 Major titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, first took a swipe at Tyson over his views on gender identity in late September.

"Suppose no matter my chromosomes, today I feel 80% female and 20% female. I’m gonna put on makeup. I’m gonna do this. Tomorrow I might feel 80% female. I’ll remove the makeup and put on a muscle shirt," the astrophysicist said in a viral TikTok video.

Navratilova responded to the video on social media and dismissed Tyson's views entirely.

"Okay, I forced myself to watch this whole thing and all I can say is Neil Tyson is completely clueless while trying to sound knowledgeable and reasonable," she wrote.

Martina Navratilova is strictly against transgender athletes competing in women's sports

Martina Navratilova is a staunch critic of trans athletes and activism for their inclusion in women's sports

Neil deGrasse Tyson getting caught in Martina Navratilova's line of fire was hardly surprising, considering her opinions on trans athletes.

A few weeks ago, the 67-year-old openly mocked a trans female winning a 5K race for females aged 50-59 in Ottawa, Canada.

"What an utter joke," she wrote on X.

She also disapproved of trans female powerlifter Avi Silverberg breaking the women's bench press record in the 84+ kg category at a national tournament in the USA, writing:

"It is happening literally everywhere…"

Apart from her diatribes on trans athletes, Martina Navratilova has also expressed her views on trans activism in society. She was admittedly worried about children changing their gender identity in the USA due to the politics regarding sex and gender ideology.

"This is just so wrong… trans went from 0.02% of the population to going through the roof, statistically speaking. We are literally talking thousands of children into thinking they are trans[gender]… and taking them away from supportive parents- insane," Navratilova wrote in response to a feature about a mother losing custody of her trans daughter.

