Martina Navratilova delivers stinging reaction to Donald Trump's Defense Secretary controversially bringing wife to classified meetings

Martina Navratilova blatantly questioned the presence of Jennifer Hegseth at multiple highly-classified and security-sensitive meetings alongside her husband Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of Defense in Donald Trump's second, ongoing term as President. Jennifer works as a producer at Fox News, a news media juggernaut that has long been associated with right-wing politics in the US.

Ad

On the evening of Friday, March 28, former US government official and prominent political strategist Chris D. Jackson broke the controversial news on X. As reported by Jackson in the post (citing The Wall Street Journal), Pete Hegseth's wife Jennifer was allowed to accompany her husband at a NATO meeting on Ukraine, and then at a classified Pentagon briefing with the UK's Defense Secretary.

Additionally, Jackson urged Hegseth to resign from office, captioning his post:

Ad

Trending

"BREAKING: Trump’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth brought his Fox News producer wife to a NATO meeting on Ukraine and a classified Pentagon briefing with the UK Defense Secretary, per WSJ. No clearance. No job. Massive national security breach. He needs to resign — now."

Martina Navratilova, one of the fiercest critics of the Donald Trump administration in the tennis world, noticed the post and posed a sarcastic question to American citizens who support the President. She also took a subtle swipe at Elon Musk without naming the billionaire. This swipe stemmed from Musk's controversial 'What did you do last week?' email for federal employees.

Ad

"Are we feeling safer yet??? But the emails!!!!!!," Navratilova wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Navratilova recently lashed out at Vice President JD Vance as well.

Martina Navratilova fired "condescending" jibe at JD Vance over Vice President's Denmark criticism

In Picture: Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

JD Vance's recent visit to Greenland took a rather controversial turn when he accused Denmark of failing the autonomous territory, which happens to be the European kingdom's largest constituent part.

Ad

"Our message to Denmark is very simple, you have not done a good job by the people of Greenland, you have under-invested in the people of Greenland, and you have under-invested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful land mass, filled with incredible people," Vance said.

Martina Navratilova, unimpressed with the Vice President's take, wrote a brief but scathing post about the subject on X.

Ad

"Condescending AF. Unreal," Navratilova wrote.

Vance's Greenland visit was to further President Donald Trump's bold and controversial aim to bring the Kingdom of Denmark's autonomous territory under US control. Navratilova had previously criticized this ambition of the President as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback