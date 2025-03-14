Martina Navratilova drops 2-word reaction as Democrats defy own party to take massive transgender athlete decision

Martina Navratilova has hailed the Michigan Democrats' push to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports. This comes after a group of Michigan Democrats called on the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSSA) to implement the ban.

Navratilova has been against transgender athletes competing in women's sports since Day One. She was glad to see a group of Democrats going against their party to uphold the decision.

The American voiced her support after hearing the update on her X account.

"About time," Martina Navratilova reacted in two words.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion is one of the most successful tennis players in history with more than 50 titles to her name, in singles, doubles and mixed doubles during her glittering career.

The former World No. 1 is not against transgender athletes but feels it's unfair for them to compete in women's sports. She has clarified her stance in the past during an interview with the New Yorker.

"I’m all for trans rights on a civil level, 100 percent, every which way. This is not against trans athletes. This is against male bodies competing as women, if they identify as women," Martina Navratilova said.

"Many sports don’t even have any mitigation, any allowance for lowering the testosterone level, etcetera. But what has been proven, even when you do take those testosterone blockers or hormone therapy, even after 15 years, male bodies still retain physical advantage over women athletes," she added

Besides social issues, Navratilova likes to keep close tabs on tennis and was one of the leading commentators at the Australian Open this year. She also made her mark at the BNP Paribas Open this week, connecting with top players at the event.

Martina Navratilova interacts with Jack Draper at BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Navratilova plays a backhand on tour - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova recently met British No. 1 Jack Draper at the BNP Paribas Open. Draper is through to the semifinals of the men's singles competition with a commanding win over Ben Shelton.

Navratilova stopped by for a quick chat with Draper while taking a walk with her dog 'Lulu' at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. She later shared a cute picture of them on her Instagram account.

"Lulu has a new fan !!," Martina Navratilova wrote in the caption.

Draper is two wins away from claiming his first title in the BNP Paribas Open this year. He will take on Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the semifinals on Saturday. The winner between the duo will face with either Daniil Medvedev or Holger Rune in the final.

