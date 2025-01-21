Martina Navratilova drops 2-word reaction to Donald Trump blaming 'guilty' Nancy Pelosi for January 6 Capitol riots

Martina Navratilova has shared a two-word reaction to Donald Trump's inauguration day comment where he blamed Nancy Pelosi for the Capitol attack on January 6. Over the years, Navratilova has been vocal about her political views, which have consistently aligned with the Democrats.

The former world No. 1 decided to support Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for president during the 2024 United States election over Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. Trump and Vance emerged victorious in the election, which took place on November 5 of the same year. On Monday, January 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day also served as Inauguration Day, marking Donald Trump's second inauguration.

Following the inauguration, Navratilova reacted to a video of Donald Trump's inauguration day speech shared by a user on X. In the video, Trump explained that Nancy Pelosi had rejected his offer of 10,000 soldiers ahead of the January 6 attack on the Capitol, claiming she was responsible for Capitol security. He suggested that Pelosi wanted the events to happen, accused her of destroying evidence, and referred to a videotape allegedly proving her knowledge of the situation.

“She knows this, she admitted it on tape, that her daughter made, she's a videographer. but we offered her 10000 soldiers, in other words, J6 wouldn't be J6, they wouldn't have been J6 but she rebuffed them, she didn't like it, maybe she wanted that to happen, but she's guilty as hell, and now we would have to go through the process because they destroyed all evidence, they deleted everything,” Donald Trump said.

Navratilova shared the post and claimed that Donald Trump is still not telling the truth about the riot.

“still lying,” she wrote

Martina Navratilova on running for political office - “If I was 20 years younger I would run”

After a well-decorated career, Martina Navratilova decided to retire in 2006. Since her retirement, she has remained active as a commentator, coach, writer, and LGBTQ+ rights advocate.

In a December 2024 episode of the On with Kara Swisher podcast, Navratilova shared that if she were 20 years younger, she would consider running for political office.

"I am. I’ve been asked many times. But I think truth doesn’t work in politics you know I speak my mind way too much. I think maybe as a guy you can get away with it but as a woman, I just don’t know, but I think I am too old for that. 20 years ago, I wish I…, if I was 20 years younger I would run. But I don’t have the energy for it now, and the skin. Really it’s just too nasty," Martina Navratilova said.

Navratilova turned 68 in October. During her active years, she won 167 singles titles, 177 doubles titles, and 10 mixed doubles titles.

