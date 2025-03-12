Martina Navratilova drops 2-word reaction to JK Rowling’s take on fitness influencer receiving death threats from trans activists over female-only gym

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has dropped a two-word, sarcasm-laced response after J.K. Rowling weighed in to defend fitness personality Natalee Barnet, who has been subjected to alleged death threats from transgender activists for choosing to open up a women's-only gym in London. Navratilova posted a biting comment regarding the hypocrisy of the so-called inclusive crowd resorting to threats and intimidation.

The backlash began when Barnet, a well-known TikTok fitness influencer, revealed plans to open The Girls Spot, a gym for biological women only. Barnet has been open about providing a safe environment for women as she was sexually assaulted in a gym when 18.

Her exclusion of trans-identifying individuals from the gym, however, was met with criticism, with some accusing her of discrimination. The matter was further escalated as Barnet was bombarded with online harassment, ranging from lewd messages to even alleged death threats from trans activists.

J.K. Rowling, who has always been a proponent of safeguarding women's spaces, went on X to point out the irony of the situation. Posting an article on Barnet's experience, Rowling sarcastically wrote:

"'Let us in your gym or we’ll kill you' say men who pose no risk to women whatsoever."

Navratilova, also a vocal objector to trans participation in female sport, reposted Rowling's tweet and returned with a wry two-word response.

"So kind," underlining the irony that a person says he does not present any threat to women yet, at the same time, makes threats of violence.

Martina Navratilova joins J.K. Rowling in criticizing U.S. lawmaker’s reaction to sexual assault by male inmate in women’s prison

In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards press conference (Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova supported author J.K. Rowling's condemnation of an American legislator for giving more importance to transgender rights than the safety of women inmates.

U.S. politician Beth Daranciang posted a video on X in January 2024, challenging a legislator over reports that a trans inmate, Christopher Scott Williams, attacked cellmate Mozzy Clark inside a Washington State women's prison.

Instead of pushing for an examination of the charges of assault, the legislator directed efforts to push for transgender inmates' rights, prompting Rowling to rebuke her for seeking the perpetrator's emotional welfare as much as that of the victim. Rowling wrote on X:

"You think you've heard the last word in callous, self-serving, reality-defying luxury beliefs, but then a female legislator responds to a question about a male sexual assault by saying how proud she is of the measures taken to make sure the sex offender's feelings aren't hurt."

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion retweeted Rowling's comment to support the writer's argument, stating:

"Exactly."

