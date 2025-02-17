Martina Navratilova drops 4-word reaction in defense of Joao Fonseca after Brazilian gets bizarre 'convicted felon' accusation

WTA legend Martina Navratilova didn’t hold back after seeing criticism directed at Joao Fonseca. The 18-time Grand Slam champion swiftly shut down a fan who made a harsh comment about the young Brazilian's recent celebration in Argentina.

18-year-old Fonseca became the highest-ranked Brazilian ATP star after clinching the Argentina Open title. The young champ defeated local star Francisco Cerundolo in a quick-paced two-setter showdown.

While members of the tennis community couldn't stop gushing over his commendable achievement, critics also marked their presence. Tennis TV's official X account shared a video of Fonseca celebrating his win, along with stats highlighting how the Brazilian has joined an elite list featuring top pros like Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

A fan tried throwing shade at the young star's image by dropping a harsh comment on the same post.

"You’re convicted felon," he wrote.

While other fans were trying to defend the young champ's image, WTA legend Martina Navratilova also chimed in.

"And you're an a**," she wrote, mincing no words against the critic.

Fonseca won his first ATP Tour title exactly one year after making his debut in a Tour-level main draw as a wildcard at the ATP 500 event in Rio de Janeiro. The young Brazilian also won the Next Gen ATP Finals, a tournament in Jeddah for the top eight under-20 players at the end of last season.

Joao Fonseca makes his goals clear after "dream" victory

Joao Fonseca at the Argentina Open 2025 - Final - Source: Getty

Young Brazilian Joao Fonseca showcased a surge in confidence after his victory over Francisco Cerundolo. Amid the grand celebration of his historic win, the 18-year-old also shared his goals for the tour, which included not just winning Major titles but also aiming for the World No. 1 ranking.

"Unbelievable week, even in Argentina there are some Brazilians cheering for me. That’s just amazing. Every Brazilian, everyone from their country wants this support from your own country. For me, this [moment] that I’m living is just unbelievable... Of course I want to be No. 1, of course I want to win Slams, titles, but my dream is just to play tennis and I’m living it," he said in a post-match interview.

Fonseca became the fourth youngest player since 2000 to win an ATP singles title, following Kei Nishikori, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. He also emerged as the 10th youngest champion in ATP Tour history and the first player born in 2006 or later to win a title.

