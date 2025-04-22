Martina Navratilova furious over Donald Trump 'looking forward' to attending Pope Francis’ funeral

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova didn’t hold back when reacting to US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he and his wife, Melania, were "looking forward" to attending the funeral of Pope Francis. Slamming Trump as "an utter psycho," Navratilova criticized his public statement as tone-deaf and accused him of standing in complete contrast to the values the late pontiff upheld throughout his papacy.

Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, at the age of 88, after a stroke led to a coma and irreversible heart failure. He passed away at his residence, the Domus Sanctae Marthae in Vatican City, and his death was confirmed two hours later by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church.

Before his passing, he had spent five weeks in the hospital battling double pneumonia and other health issues, including type 2 diabetes and hypertension. Despite his condition, he made a final public appearance on Easter Sunday to deliver the Urbi et Orbi blessing from St. Peter’s Basilica. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he became the first Jesuit and Latin American pope when he was elected in 2013.

Following his death, the Vatican began traditional procedures such as destroying the Fisherman’s Ring. His funeral is expected between April 25 and 27, with the conclave to elect his successor likely starting after May 6. As per his wishes, Pope Francis will be buried at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, rather than St. Peter’s Basilica.

In the wake of Pope Francis' death, Trump announced on Truth Social that he and Melania Trump would attend the funeral in Rome, saying:

"We look forward to being there!"

This comment came in for criticism for its perceived insensitivity, as expressing anticipation for a funeral can be seen as inappropriate. An X user sarcastically remarked:

"I always look forward to funerals too. Good times."

Trump critic Martina Navratilova reshared the post and expressed disapproval of the US President's actions, which she believes contradict the values upheld by Pope Francis, such as compassion for marginalized communities and humility. She wrote:

"Only an utter psycho would say that. Not to mention Trump being the exact opposite of everything Pope Francis stood for and fought for."

Martina Navratilova criticised Donald Trump’s 'nasty' Easter message

Martina Navratilova strongly criticized Donald Trump after his provocative Easter post on Truth Social. On Sunday, April 20, Trump combined holiday wishes with attacks on the “Radical Left,” judges, law enforcement, and President Joe Biden, accusing them of letting criminals cross the border through what he called an “open borders” policy.

He also mocked Biden as the worst president ever and sarcastically wished his opponents a “Happy Easter,” repeating false claims about the 2020 election. Reacting to Trump's post, the 18-time Grand Slam champion responded sharply on X, writing:

"He is just evil. He can’t help it. Being nasty gives him pleasure. A total and utter psychopath and toxic narcissist."

In other news, Martina Navratilova criticized Trump's contradictory comments in connection with the Kilmar Garcia deportation case.

