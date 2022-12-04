Martina Navratilova reacts to 'Liver King' Brian Johnson's recent revelations about steroids usage

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova took to her social media to express her disappointment over the recent revelations made by Brian Johnson.

Brian Johnson, better known as the organ-devouring masculinity influencer 'Liver King', recently revealed that he took steroids to build his body after previously claiming that he built his body through 'extreme exercise' and a 'caveman-like' animal-based diet.

“I fully own that I fucked up. I am as sorry as a man can be. I’m here now to set the record straight. Yes, I’ve done steroids, and yes, I’m on steroids, monitored and managed by a trained hormone clinician. Liver King, the public figure, was an experiment to spread the message,” he said as per Rolling Stone.

Navratilova was not amused by the revelation and took to social media to call him a cheat.

"Just another cheater…" wrote Navratilova.

Martina Navratilova applauds Iga Swiatek for her stance against Polish Tennis Association president

Iga Swiatek and Martina Navratilova pose for a picture at the 2022 US Open

Polish Tennis Association president Miroslaw Skrzypczynski was accused of sexual abuse by a former tennis player as well as MP Katarzyna Kotula. Skrzypczynski was further accused of domestic violence against his ex-wife, beating his daughter, and molesting young tennis players.

In light of this, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek condemned Skrzypczynski and revealed that as the leader of women's tennis, she could not stay silent on the matter.

"I feel that as a current leader of women’s tennis, I can’t be silent. Considering my sensitivity, knowledge, boundaries, and strength, I have at the moment to support people who suffer and encourage you [women] to take care of your mental health. When it comes to physical violence or emotional abuse, the most important issue is being sensitive about victims," Swiatek wrote.

"I’m against violence in sports, in tennis, in every discipline, and in everyday life. That’s why I consider the articles about the president of the Polish Tennis Association as a serious matter. Governing bodies should determine what happened and I hope they will take care of this case after the media wrote about the stories of people who they talked with. It’s about people’s life and health," she added.

Swiatek received support from Martina Navratilova, who also took to social media to extend her support for the Pole and replied to her statement by applauding her on the platform.

