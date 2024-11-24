Martina Navratilova hints at possible racism at play as singer Shaboozey snubbed at 2024 CMA Awards despite chart-topping success

Martina Navratilova has shared her thoughts on American singer Shaboozey's lack of recognition at the 2024 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. Given that Shaboozey achieved groundbreaking success with his track 'A Bar Song (Tipsy),' Navratilova seemingly suggested that racism may have played a role in the singer being snubbed.

Shaboozey's hit single 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' has dominated the charts, becoming the longest-running number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 list in 2024 by spending 18 nonconsecutive weeks at the top spot. On the back of his success, the singer-songwriter earned six nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year for the chart-topping track.

The 29-year-old was also nominated for both New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year at the CMA Awards, held on November 20. He captivated the audience at the event with his performance of 'A Bar Song (Tipsy) and a stirring rendition of his single 'Highway.'

However, Shaboozey lost both awards he was nominated for, which sparked widespread outrage given that he had the 'biggest song of the year.' Martina Navratilova weighed in on the controversy, hinting that the Country Music Association's decision may have been rooted in racism.

"Hmm. I wonder why...," she posted on X.

Martina Navratilova on Donald Trump winning 2024 US presidential election: "A country that was born as a racist patriarchy proved it still is a racist patriarchy"

Martina Navratilova, a staunch critic of Republican Donald Trump, had been a vocal advocate for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election. As such, the former World No. 1 was dismayed by Trump being re-elected as president, lamenting that it was a win for "fear and anger."

"Well, trump won. Fear and anger won. And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proved beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy. Not sure when this ceases to be true…," Navratilova posted on X.

Navratilova also asserted that people voted for Trump both in spite of and because of his "racism and fascism," calling the President-elect "repulsive."

"What I am saying some voted for trump because of his racism and fascism and some, most, voted for him despite his racism and fascism. Strong men, how repulsive they might be personally, seem to be the in thing these days," she commented.

Since the election, Martina Navratilova has spoken out against Donald Trump's appointments, labeling his selection of Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence "crazy."

