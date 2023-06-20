Martina Navratilova joined Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs in criticizing Camila Giorgi's conduct during her match against Venus Williams at the Birmingham Classic.

Williams secured her first win over a top-50 opponent since Beijing 2019, defeating Giorgi 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6) in three hours and 17 minutes to advance to the second round of the WTA 250 event.

While serving at 4-3, 30-40, Venus Williams slipped after hitting a forehand and fell to the ground. The American had already been sporting a knee brace prior to the incident. A moment of controversy occured when Camila Giorgi completed the play and even celebrated winning the point.

Rennae Stubbs took to social media and criticized Giorgi for her impassioned celebration despite the former World No. 1's fall. She also shared a clip showcasing the American's determined expression after she resumed serving and emphasized that no player would want to see that look across the court from them.

"Camilla Giorgi just yelled Si when @Venuseswilliams just fell over and screamed! I mean wtf !!! I honestly think that could be the lowest moment of her career!!!! And you NEVER want to see this face coming at you now! Come on Vee!" Stubbs tweeted.

Martina Navratilova replied to Stubbs' post and stated that Venus Williams' eventual triumph served Giorgi right after her "disgusting" conduct.

"Serves her right- Venus kicked her butt anyway!!! How disgusting from Giorgi if that is how it happened," Navratilova tweeted.

In response, Stubbs claimed that she had rewatched the point to make sure it was Giorgi who shouted in celebration.

"Oh it did. I even had to rewind the point to make sure it was her. Was so bad!" Stubbs responded.

Navratilova asserted that the Italian's actions were more egregious than the incident involving Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo at the recently concluded French Open.

Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo were embroiled in controversy at Roland Garros when they advocated for Miyu Kato's disqualification from their double's clash after she unintentionally struck a ball girl while returning the ball.

"Wow! that's worse than what Bouzkova and Sorribes did at RG. Totally disgraceful," Navratilova responded further.

Venus Williams will be up against Jelena Ostopenko or Linda Noskova in Birmingham 2R

Venus Williams wins her tournament opener at Rothesay Classic Birmingham

With her win over Camila Giorgi, Venus Williams advanced to the second round at the Birmingham Classic. The former World No. 1 secured her first win since returning to the tour after suffering a hamstring injury in January.

The American made her return to the tour at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships last week, where she was narrowly edged out by Celine Naef in three closely-contested sets.

Venus Williams will be up against the winner of the match between second seed Jelena Ostapenko and Linda Noskova in the second round in Birmingham. Should Williams emerge victorious from her second-round clash, she will advance to her first WTA quarterfinal since 2019.

