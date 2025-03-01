Martina Navratilova joins $20,000,000-worth Piers Morgan in slamming 'absurd' treatment of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in White House

Martina Navtarilova has joined a chorus of disapproval in response to the treatment of Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday, February 28. Navratilova was replying to a comment from British broadcaster Piers Morgan, who is worth $20 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), who was angry at one reporter who questioned the Ukraine president's attire.

Zelenskyy was in the US to put the final touches to a deal that would have seen Ukraine surrender certain mineral rights to the US in exchange for continued support in the country's war with Russia. The meeting descended into farce when Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, the US vice-president, raised their voices and hectored their visitor.

At one point, a member of the press attending the meeting asked Zelenskyy why he was not wearing a suit:

"Why don't you wear a suit? You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit? Do you own a suit?"

Piers Morgan immediately took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to respond. The controversial British journalist was quick to point out that Elon Musk, who has been a central figure in Donald Trump's new regime, has been seen and pictured often in the Oval Office without a suit:

"Absurd question. Elon Musk doesn't wear a suit in the Oval Office."

The question generated a huge amount of social media chatter. 18-time Major singles champion Martina Navratilova followed Morgan's remark with her own.

"That's not a real reporter asking that question," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Navratilova has often used her social media platform to share her thoughts on Donald Trump's new regime. She has 455,000 followers, and is a regular commentator on social and political issues.

Brian Glenn, a host at the Real America Voice network, was the reporter who asked the question Martina Navratilova objected to

Martina Navratilova and Boris Becker Press Conference - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024 - Source: Getty

The reporter who asked the question is named Brian Glenn, who works for the right-wing Real America Voice network and happens to also be the boyfriend of far-right political firebrand congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green. Green responded to the situation in her own way:

"I’m so proud of @brianglenntv for pointing out that Zelensky has so much disrespect for America that he can’t even wear a suit in the Oval Office when he comes to beg for money from our President!!"

At first glance, Piers Morgan and Martina Navratilova have very opposing views on a lot of political topics. On this issue, they appear to agree that Glenn's question was ill-judged.

