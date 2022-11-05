Martina Navratilova and Judy Murray react to unique record that highlights Andy Murray's staggering "perseverance"

Martina Navratilova and Judy Murray have given their thoughts on a unique record that exemplified Andy Murray’s perseverance.

A statistic shared on social media gave an insight into how many days it took for players to become the World No. 1 after breaking into the top 10 of the ATP rankings. According to the post, Andy Murray became the World No. 1 after 3439 days, almost ten years, after cracking the top 10. He rose to World No. 1 in 2016, ending the Big Three’s 666-week [12 years] hold on the World No. 1 position and held the spot for 41 consecutive weeks.

Although Andy Murray took the longest time among all players to reach the top, it also demonstrated his grit and commitment to achieving his goals, as the former World No. 1 himself alluded to.

"I suppose that's called perseverance," Murray's tweet read.

His mother, Judy Murray, agreed with his views on his achievement.

Martina Navratilova, the 18-time singles Grand Slam champion, also agreed with the 35-year-old Brit.

“Right on Andy!!!,” Martina Navratilova wrote.

"I always felt that responsibility as a role model, I always thought about the kids first” – Martina Navratilova on responsibility of being role model

Martina Navratilova pictured at the 2013 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Martina Navratilova recently stated her thoughts on how she treats her celebrity status and takes it as a responsibility. The 66-year-old, in a video posted on Julie Bindel’s YouTube page, touched upon this topic.

"I always felt that responsibility as a role model. I always thought about the kids first," said Navratilova.

She added that her conduct on and off the court would be treated as a reflection on the LGBTQIA+ community, especially after she came out as a lesbian.

"When I came out, it was also a reflection on the LGBT community. Certainly for women and lesbians more than anybody else. So I always felt that responsibility, but I always felt it, to begin with, to the kids," she stated.

She said that she was careful not to throw racquets on the court or do anything embarrassing as she had to set an example for the younger generation.

"I didn't throw my racquet on the court, I didn't do anything I was embarrassed about on the court, because of athletes supposed to be role models, and I took that role seriously...I didn't really do anything that was really really bad," she further said.

She has been an active voice on social issues, notably on social media, and frequently reaffirms her commitment to raising awareness and fostering positive change.

