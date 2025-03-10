Martina Navratilova makes feelings crystal clear after Elon Musk's scathing response to Polish minister over Ukraine Starlink controversy

Martina Navratilova called out Elon Musk blatantly after he made a humiliating comment about the Polish Foreign Affairs Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. He engaged in a rift over the termination of Starlink in Ukraine. The tech mogul owns Starlink, the satellite internet technology under his brand SpaceX.

Starlink has been key in Ukraine's military operation since the invasion of Russia in 2022. In a spat over the use of this technology in the country with Secretary of State Maco Rubio, Sikorski wrote:

"Starlinks for Ukraine are paid for by the Polish Digitization Ministry at the cost of about $50 million per year. The ethics of threatening the victim of aggression apart, if SpaceX proves to be an unreliable provider we will be forced to look for other suppliers."

To this, Musk made a derogatory comment, belittling the power held by the minister.

"Be quiet, small man. You pay a tiny fraction of the cost. And there is no substitute for Starlink," he wrote.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion was enraged by this and called the multi-billionaire out for his depraved behavior. She took to X and wrote:

"Elon is evil"

Martina Navratilova also criticized the SpaceX owner for Starlink's reported takeover of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) functioning.

Martina Navratilova slammed Elon Musk as Starlink allegedly takes over FAA

Martina Navratilova enraged over Elon Musk taking over the FAA - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova was flummoxed as the news of Elon Musk-owned Starlink joining forces with the FAA surfaced. The satellite internet service provider has reportedly signed a $2 billion contract with the Federal agency to modernize the air traffic communications system of the United States.

A verified user on X broke the news by calling Musk's venture an act of 'money grab'.

"Guess who’s getting a new FAA contract to help privatize air safety? Elon Musk. He’s cutting the FAA and everything else in government — and carving it off for himself. THE WHOLE THING IS A MONEY GRAB"

The tennis legend shared her view on the matter by taking a dig at the tech mogul on his newest endeavor.

"Wow… this grift is the biggest grift of all time," she wrote sharing the post.

The former World No. 1 has been a loud critic of the tech giant and has often expressed her dislike over social media. She is also often seen voicing her thoughts on social media for women's rights in sports, in addition to her regular thoughts on tennis.

