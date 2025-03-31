Martina Navratilova makes her feelings known on Novak Djokovic's comments on Jakub Mensik after heartbreaking Miami Open final loss

Novak Djokovic may have come up short of his much-hyped 100th ATP title in the 2025 Miami Open, but the post-match interview he gave to champion Jakub Mensik was the true highlight. The 24-time Grand Slam winner proved himself to be a great sportsman after his tough final loss, congratulating the 19-year-old's amazing feat with humility and a sense of humor.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova was impressed herself, describing Djokovic's comments as "world-class" and applauding him for his respect for the next generation of players.

In his 14th Miami appearance, the Serb defeated Rinky Hijikata, Camilo Ugo Carabelli and 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the early stages. Then he defeated 24th seed Sebastian Korda and 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov to reach the final. He had a tight match against unseeded Jakub Mensik and was defeated in two close tiebreak sets, 6-7(4), 6-7(4), as the young Czech took his maiden ATP crown.

The loss came at the cost of Djokovic's 100th victory of his professional career, though he did remain gracious in defeat, employing the trophy presentation ceremony to thank Mensik for trying.

Taking the mike, the Serb paid a complete compliment to his teenage opponent, calling his campaign "unbelievable" and praising him for being able to play under pressure.

"I don’t wanna talk too much. This is Jakub’s moment… & a moment for his team and family. Congratulations. Unbelievable tournament. First of many. It hurts me to admit it but you were better. In the clutch moments you delivered the goods. Unbelievable serving. Just a Phenomenal effort mentally to stay in the difficult moments. For a young player like yourself this is a great feature. Something you’ll use many times in the years to follow," the Serb said.

In a lighter vein, he went ahead and wished that the teenager would give him the win in their future matches.

"I wish you the best of luck. Maybe you’ll let me win one of the next times we play," he added.

In response to the Serb's statement, Navratilova responded on X, congratulating the former for being gracious in defeat.

"World class comments from Novak to Menšík after losing to him- from the biggest champion to the new champion," Navratilova wrote.

Novak Djokovic shares he was "happier" in losing to Jakub Mensik in Miami Open final

In Picture: Novak Djokovic during the 2025 Miami Open (Source: Getty)

Following his Miami Open final loss, Novak Djokovic admitted that Jakub Mensik is one of the few players he wouldn’t mind losing to. Speaking at a post-match press conference, the Serbian star said:

"Never really happy to lose, but he's one of the very few players that I would be happier to lose to, to be honest."

Novak Djokovic reflected on his past training sessions with Mensik and praised the young Czech’s swift ascent on the ATP Tour.

