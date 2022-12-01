Martina Navratilova praises Ons Jabeur's Tunisia for beating defending champion France at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova congratulated Tunisia, where Ons Jabeur hails from, for recording a memorable 1-0 win against defending champions France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday (November 30).

Tunisia needed a win to stay in contention for the knockouts and also needed Denmark to beat Australia in the other Group D game. While the Eagles of Carthage did their part, it was not enough to finish second as Australia beat Denmark in the other game.

Against a much-changed France team, who made nine changes, Tunisia never allowed Les Bleus to take ascendancy in the contest. Putting on a defensive masterclass, Jaled Kadri's team deservedly took the lead at Education City Stadium.

France, though, appeared to grab an equalizer with virtually the last kick of the game. However, Antoine Griezmann's effort was ruled out for a second-phase offside by VAR, as Tunisia recorded a memorable win.

Navratilova tweeted after the game:

"Was a fun game, and congrats to Tunisia!!!"

Tunisia end their campaign with a win, draw (against Denmark) and loss (against Australia).

"Looks like there was no touch at all" - Martina Navratilova on Cristiano Ronaldo claiming goal against Uruguay

Martina Navratilova also had her say on Ronaldo's goal that was not given to him.

Martina Navratilova has been following the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. A few days ago, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after appearing to head a cross from Bruno Fernandes into the Uruguay net.

However, replays confirmed that the ball made no contact with a leaping Ronaldo and went in directly. The goal, which was originally attributed to Ronaldo, was later awarded to Fernandes.

Explaining their decision, FIFA said in a statement:

"In the match between Portugal and Uruguay, using the Connected Ball Technology housed in Adidas's Al Rihla Official Match Ball, we are able to definitively show no contact on the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo for the opening goal in the game. No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of 'heartbeat' in our measurements."

Navratilova concurred, tweeting:

"Looks like there was no touch at all."

Martina Navratilova @Martina Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen FIFA say they won’t be awarding Cristiano Ronaldo the opening goal against Uruguay. They argue technology inside the ball “definitively shows” Ronaldo got no touch.



“No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of 'heartbeat' in our measurements.” FIFA say they won’t be awarding Cristiano Ronaldo the opening goal against Uruguay. They argue technology inside the ball “definitively shows” Ronaldo got no touch.“No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of 'heartbeat' in our measurements.” https://t.co/WRZ3r01RVY Looks like there was no touch at all… twitter.com/JacobsBen/stat… Looks like there was no touch at all… twitter.com/JacobsBen/stat…

That goal may not have gone down in Ronaldo's name, but Portugal added another, winning 2-0 to join France and Brazil as the only teams to reach the knockouts with a game to spare.

Portugal face South Korea on Friday (December 2), where a point would confirm them as group winners. Ghana take on Uruguay in the other group game on the same day.

