Martina Navratilova questions Donald Trump's credibility after Sen. Tammy Baldwin claims President's Medicare, Medicaid U-turn

WTA legend Martina Navratilova has backed Tammy Baldwin's take against Medicaid being "touched" by President Donald Trump after he said he won't. The 18-time Major champion expressed shock over his proposed budgetary changes.

Democrat Baldwin asked Americans who rely on Medicaid to call Republican lawmakers and tell them not to cut benefits after President Trump said on Fox News that Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid would not be changed, as some Republicans want to reduce Medicaid funding to pay for more border security, military spending, and tax cuts for businesses. She questioned Trump's eventual decision to make changes:

"Last night, the president said, 'I'm not touching Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, VA, I'm not touching them.' By this morning, he endorsed the House budget resolution which paves the way for massive cuts to Medicaid."

Navratilova echoed Baldwin:

"Can’t believe one word coming out of his mouth."

Baldwin advocated for more than 70 million Americans who currently rely on the benefits of Medicaid and Medicare. The Senator spoke at the Democrats’ press conference to convey that no one in the party supports waste or fraud and warned that the budget plans proposed by House Republicans would lead to major changes in Medicaid.

Martina Navratilova accuses Donald Trump of following the "Hitler blueprint"

Martina Navratilova at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova didn't seem to be satisfied with the ideology that President Donald Trump is leading the line with yesterday. This came after Trump mentioned that only he and the Attorney General of the United States possess the authority to determine the law.

"The President and the Attorney General (subject to the President’s supervision and control) will interpret the law for the executive branch, instead of having separate agencies adopt conflicting interpretations," the statement reported by CNN said.

Navratilova didn't back down from expressing her frustration over the announcement. She took to X to compare his methods to Adolf Hitler.

"I think Trump is following the Hitler blueprint for complete control of our country," she wrote.

Navratilova has been advocating for citizen-friendly laws for a long time. The WTA legend, besides her memorable tennis career, also attained fame for siding with women, gay and transgender communities for even laws.

