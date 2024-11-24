Martina Navratilova questions Joe Biden over allegedly "protecting" Charles Flynn as leaked memo detailing his role in Capitol riots resurfaces

Martina Navratilova recently questioned President Joe Biden about his role in preventing punishment being meted out to Charles Flynn, the now-retired US Army general. Navratilova's question revolved around Flynn's role in the controversial Capitol riots that rocked America's political ecosystem back in January 2021.

On January 6, 2021, thousands of Donald Trump's fervent supporters attacked the US Capitol building in a bid to prevent the peaceful transition of power two months after Trump had been defeated in the 2020 presidential elections by Joe Biden. The riots led to the death of five people, but were ultimately unable to prevent Biden from becoming the 46th President of the US.

Later in 2021, Politico obtained a leaked memo containing the account of Earl Matthews, a former D.C. National Guard. The controversial account accused Charles Flynn of blatantly presenting falsehoods to Congress when asked about the military response to the January 6 riots.

Trending

In 2023, journalist Jim Stewartson took to X (formerly Twitter) and questioned why Flynn was allowed to keep serving as the commanding general of United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) despite the accusations against him. Flynn retired from his position earlier this year.

Martina Navratilova, a former World No. 1 in both women's singles and doubles, recently took notice of Stewartson's 2023 post on X. The 18-time singles Grand Slam champion took to X herself, reshared Stewartson's post and asked the reason behind Joe Biden allegedly protecting Flynn.

"Why did Biden protect this criminal?" Martina Navratilova questioned.

Expand Tweet

Navratilova recently reacted to the idea of Joe Biden stepping down to make Kamala Harris President for two months to irk Donald Trump.

Martina Navratilova aired her approval of radical Joe Biden-Kamala Harris idea for the sake of annoying President-elect Donald Trump

Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

Earlier in November, an X user, a Donald Trump critic similar to Navratilova, suggested that Joe Biden should step down and let Kamala Harris temporarily become the US President before Donald Trump takes the reins in January 2025. According to the user, this would irritate Trump over his '45 & 47' hat, which refers to the current President-Elect being the 45th and 47th President of the US.

Pleased with the idea and what it would lead to if it became a reality, Navratilova took to X and wrote rather mischievously:

"I like it:)"

Navratilova had expressed her shock and disgust following Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential elections. She later agreed with an opinion that suggested that American oligarchs laid the foundations for Trump to return to power.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback