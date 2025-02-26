Martina Navratilova raises questions over Donald Trump's mental stability after controversial Gaza stance

Martina Navratilova slammed President Donald Trump on an AI-generated video posted by him, taking a controversial stance on the Gaza issue. She even went on to question Trump's mental stability.

The video showed distressing scenes from the bombing in Gaza, which has disturbed many people. The message that was tried to convey through the clip was how the post-war Gaza would look like due to Trump's contribution.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to this video. She was taken aback by this act of 'lunacy' by Trump and suggested that he should be in rehab.

"30 years ago he would be sent into an asylum…" - she wrote.

The former World No. 1 has always criticised the President of America and his policies. The video that surfaced online enraged Navratilova due to its tone-deaf nature on an issue that has led to years of distress in the Middle East.

Martina Navratilova's opinionated demeanor often leads her to clash with other social media users due to their differing opinions. She recently faced a similar situation where she reacted to a Republican labeling Trump as the greatest president.

Martina Navratilova hits out at Donald Trump after a follower labels him as 'the greatest ever'

Martina Navratilova at a press conference- Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova engaged in a rift online as one of Trump's followers claimed him to be the 'Greatest President in the past 100 years.' She went to X (formerly Twitter) to protest against this statement by the stranger and correct them.

"You mean greatest mistake, surely," she wrote in reply.

The user tried to justify their claims by taking a jibe at the tennis legend's ideologies and lauding the president:

"I mean exactly what I stated, Martina. Best in 100 years. If you are for limited government, embracing the government that has a set of enumerated powers, is the first in 100 years attempt to return the government to those limits. If you are for expansive government, then it is easy to understand you and others and their hatred."

Navratilova however remained stalwart in her belief and even called Trump a 'dictator.'

"History will prove trump to be by far the worst president ever- he is a dictator through and through- a dictator is not the same as small government," she wrote.

However, she has clearly stated that he does not hate the President, but his outrageous policies.

