Martina Navratilova reacts to $5B-worth Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka's fresh produce venture

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has lashed out at "MAGA" (Make America Great Again) supporters of the United States' President Donald Trump. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion's comment against the forty-seventh President's supporters came in reaction to a latest initiative by his daughter Ivanka to expand access to fresh produce.

Reacting to a report by media organization Axios, Navratilova quizzed whether the President's followers were supporting the drive only because of the administration's push. The tennis legend wrote:

"Now that trump wants it, the Magats are ok with healthy food???? Go figure."

Besides her criticism of Trump, who is worth $5 billion (via Forbes), and his rhetoric, Martina Navratilova has also criticized his supporters over their supposedly unflinching support for the President.

Notably, Ivanka, who was a White House official during her father's first term, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight during his second term. Therefore, her drive to promote fresh produce was seen by some as a return to politics for the 43-year-old.

Martina Navratilova has made her thoughts about President Donald Trump's administration public

The tennis legend has frequently lambasted President Trump on social media - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova has strongly condemned Donald Trump and many of his policies in the past. The tennis legend reportedly supported Kamala Harris in the last Presidential election and reacted after Trump was re-elected by both the electoral college and popular vote.

Last month, the tennis legend reacted with extreme anger at Trump's sarcastic Easter greeting, where he appeared to mock his detractors.

"Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country," Trump wrote before criticizing Joe Biden.

Martina Navratilova fumed at the post, writing:

"He is just evil. He can’t help it. Being nasty gives him pleasure. A total and utter psychopath and toxic narcissist."

However, Navratilova has supported Trump's stand against biologically male transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

"I disagree with Trump on everything but this issue," she told The Daily T podcast recently. "Trump is right, women's sports should be for women only," she has asserted.

In February, the President signed an executive order titled Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports, intended to prohibit biologically male athletes from competing in women's sports. Navratilova has also been voicing her thoughts against transgender athletes in women's sports on social media.

