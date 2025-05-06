Martina Navratilova reacts to $5B-worth Donald Trump being called 'low intellect' by KGB in past

Martina Navratilova has again used her social media platform to aim criticism at Donald Trump. Navratilova was upset by several news items concerning the new US president as he celebrated his first 100 days in office.

Last weekend, Trump, who Forbes estimates has a net worth of $5 billion, shared an AI generated image in which he was dressed as the Pope. He also said "I don't know" when asked if he felt it was his duty to protect the US Constitution.

18-time Major winner Navratilova is a well-known voice in liberal circles, and rarely misses out on an opportunity to reproach Trump and his new administration. Over the last three months, she's criticized the government's approach to immigration, its policies concerning Gaza and Ukraine, and several other decisions made by the Trump administration.

Now, Navratilova has responded to a post on X (formerly Twitter), from political commentator Craig Unger, who posted a paragraph from his Substack page in which he quotes former Soviet intelligence officer Yuri Shvets. According to Unger, Shvets allegedly stated that Trump was targeted by the KGB as a potential Russian asset in 1987, because of his "low intellect":

"In terms of his personality," Shvets added, "the guy is not a complicated cookie, his most important characteristics being low intellect coupled with hyperinflated vanity. This combination makes him a dream for an experienced recruiter."

Navratilova added her comment, agreeing wholeheartedly with Shvets' assessment:

"KGB figured him out right away"

Navratilova has been vocal about political and social matters since her playing days. The tennis legend also works as a tennis commentator.

Martina Navratilova's hostility towards Donald Trump is now well-established

Martina Navratilova and Boris Becker Press Conference - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024 - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova's dislike of Donald Trump is well-documented. She often shares her opinion on political matters on her X account, which boasts some 455,000 followers. As Donald Trump celebrated 100 days as US President, Navratilova was angered by what she saw as his threats to ignore the rule of law and referred to him as a "dictator" on X:

"I truly hate his guts. He is a dictator through and through while making deals with communists"

Martina Navratilova's tennis superstardom has given her an influential voice on issues that are close to her heart. For some, she is the greatest women's player ever, holding the World No. 1 spot for 332 weeks in the 1970s and 1980s.

