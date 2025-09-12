Martina Navratilova reacts to Charlie Kirk's take on Black Americans following conservative US activist's assassination

  • home icon
By Rudra Biswas
Modified Sep 12, 2025 04:34 GMT
Martina Navratilova makes her feelings known on Charlie Kirk
Martina Navratilova makes her feelings known on Charlie Kirk's views on "Black America" | Image Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova recently gave her thoughts on Charlie Kirk's rhetoric about Black Americans and how they may have been better off in slavery. The famous US social commentator was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University earlier this week.

Over the last few years, Kirk has gained popularity amongst the youth in the USA thanks to his brand of political debate. The 31-year-old would go to colleges in the country to exemplify right-wing ideologies, eventually garnering attention for his thoughts on gun laws and racial violence in the country.

On Wednesday (September 10), Charlie Kirk was shot dead while attending the first rung of his "American Comeback" tour in Utah. While many on X (formerly Twitter) have mourned the right-wing activist's death since then, a few have taken the opportunity to point out how some of his views surrounding the treatment of Black Americans were problematic.

"They were actually better in the 1940s, it was evil. Something changed. They committed less crimes. Black America is worse than it has been in the last 80 years," Charlie Kirk said in a video that resurfaced on X on Thursday.
Martina Navratilova, who is also a regular on the social media site when it comes to her poltical views, was admittedly astonished at the above video if her response to it is anything to go by.

"Wow," Martina Navratilova wrote in a quote-repost of Charlie Kirk's views.
Although the American legend may not agree with Kirk's views, she did express her condolences for his death while calling his assassination "an abhorrent act from an abhorrent individual".

"Sickening" - Martina Navratilova on trans athlete Chelsea Wolfe rejoicing in Charlie Kirk's assassination

Earlier on Thursday (September 11), Martina Navratilova hit out at American freestyle BMX cyclist Chelsea Wolfe after the latter, who identifies as transgender, seemingly expressed happiness at Charlie Kirk's death on her Instagram handle. The 68-year-old reposted the trans athlete's diatribe against the late US social commentator with some strong words, to say the least.

For academic purposes, while the 59-time Major titlist Navratilova has done well as a tennis analyst following her 2006 retirement, she has also courted controversy for her views on transgender athletes. Coincidentally, Kirk's final moments during his promotional event in Utah came while he was discussing trans shooters.

On a separate tangent, many streamers have since alleged that the late US right-wing commentator's killer, who is still on the run, was a 'trans radical'.

Edited by Rudra Biswas
