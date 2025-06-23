Martina Navratilova reacts to Donald Trump administration's war claims getting denied by Iran

Martina Navratilova recently shared her reaction to Donald Trump's administration's war claims being dismissed by Iran. In addition to being a former tennis player, Navratilova is known for voicing her bold political opinions on social media.

Ad

The US military recently dropped bombs on three Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, on Sunday, June 22, 2025, and this was the first time that the US had directly attacked Iran. Following this, the US vice president, JD Vance, said that they were not at war with Iran, but with their nuclear program, and in an interview revealed that with the attack, they have delayed Iran's development of a nuclear weapon.

Ad

Trending

Along with this, President Trump said that Iran's nuclear facilities were "completely and totally obliterated." However, the Iranian government has denied the US government's claim, stating that they were aware of the attack, so they had removed all the uranium from their facilities. This news was shared by one of the users on X, who wrote:

"#BREAKINGNEWS Iran claims thay knew the strikes were coming so they removed all uranium from thier facilities. The facilities according to Iran were empty boxes. This would check out since US says no leak has been detected. Trump administration like George Bush administration lied to the American people."

Ad

This tweet garnered the attention of the former tennis player Martina Navratilova, who dropped a one-word reaction on X that read:

"Oops."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Martina Navratilova reacted in surprise after Donald Trump's announcement about attacking Iran's nuclear sites

A few days before attacking Iran's nuclear sites, the US president, Donald Trump, offered a two-week deadline to Iran to sit for a serious conversation before they go forward with military attacks. Despite this warning, Trump's administration went ahead with the attack sooner than the deadline, and following the strikes, Trump opened up about it by penning a note on X that read:

Ad

"We have completed our very successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. All planes are safely on their way home. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. "NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Ad

One user on X shared a screenshot of Trump's tweet, which captured Martina Navratilova's attention. The former tennis player gave a seemingly surprised reaction to the president's statement on X. She wrote:

"Wow..."

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time Martina Navratilova has voiced her opinion against Donald Trump and his political endeavors. She recently took a dig at him by calling him a "toxic narcissist" after he made comments about protecting the United Kingdom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More