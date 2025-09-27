Martina Navratilova reacts to Jimmy Kimmel crediting Donald Trump for massive ratings boost after comeback from suspension over Charlie Kirk comments

Martina Navratilova is amused by Jimmy Kimmel's sarcastic 'thank you' message for US President Donald Trump. After a six-day suspension, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' recorded four times the usual viewership numbers earlier this week, and the host believes Trump's resistance was a major factor.

Ad

While speaking about gun violence in the country on September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University. Kirk was a close ally of Trump and the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization.

On September 15, Kimmel accused the conservatives of using Kirk's murder to "score political points." He had also called out Trump for mourning Kirk's loss like "a four-year-old mourns a goldfish." This was followed by network broadcaster ABC suspending the show, which was launched in 2003.

Ad

Trending

Kimmel gained a lot of support from all over the US, including Hollywood, as people saw the move as an attack on free speech. His show returned on September 23 and recorded 6.2 million broadcast views, according to Nielsen.

This prompted the late-night host to thank Donald Trump, who had expressed his displeasure with ABC for giving Kimmel his job back. During his monologue, he said (via The Guardian):

"We couldn’t have done it without you, Mr President, so thank you very much."

Ad

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova was among those who came out in Jimmy Kimmel's support after his show was suspended. The former World No. 1 reacted to the host's message of gratitude for Trump and wrote on X:

"lol. And true."

Martina Navratilova @Martina @RollingStone lol. And true!

Ad

Kimmel also clarified that he was not trying to trivialize Charlie Kirk's murder and that he had offered condolences to his family after the incident.

"It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don't think there's anything funny about it," he said (via CBS Sports).

Martina Navratilova raised alarms for 'dictatorship' and 'fascism' after Jimmy Kimmel's show's suspension

Martina Navratilova at the 2025 US Open

Martina Navratilova is known for fearlessly raising serious issues, even if it requires her to call out US President Donald Trump. After network broadcaster ABC removed Jimmy Kimmel's show last week, the 18-time Grand Slam champion did not hold back.

Ad

Sharing a tweet that pointed to the government trying to control the media, Navratilova wrote:

"This is all from the DICTATOR PLAYBOOK!!!"

She gave her nod to another tweet, claiming that America had become a fascist state.

Navratilova has also been calling for the release of the Epstein Files.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parag Jain . Know More