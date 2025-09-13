"This isn't about politics, it's about America" - Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige clarifies exactly why she had to speak out after Charlie Kirk's murder

Tommy Paul's fiancée, Paige Lorenze, has explained why she reacted to conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing, given that she usually avoids commenting on politics. The social media influencer claimed that she spoke from a human standpoint rather than politicizing the matter.

Ad

Kirk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, was fatally shot while discussing the country's gun laws at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, September 10. The police have arrested a 22-year-old suspect, Tyler Robinson, whose father apparently recognized him from the photos released by the authorities after the shooting.

Paige Lorenze penned a message on her Instagram story on Thursday, pointing to the increasing number of similar incidents in the US and its "broken system." On Friday, the 27-year-old returned with another story, revealing that she received thousands of messages asking her why she was suddenly getting involved in political affairs.

Ad

Trending

Lorenze reiterated that while she worked for different causes and helped people at a personal level, politics was not her cup of tea. She expressed worry about the rising number of shootings and division among people in America.

"I'm speaking now not out of politics or selective activism, but because of the alarming number of tragedies, injustices, and widening divisions we've witnessed this year, and because I care deeply about my community. The level of division in this country has reached a point where silence is no longer an option," she wrote.

Ad

Lorenze strongly condemned violence, opining that it would hurt the country's democratic structure, and urged everyone to coexist with their differences. She added:

"The real conversation should be about ending violence, pushing for reforms that protect every community, restoring our ability to engage across differences, and regaining the loss of empathy for human life. For me, this isn't about politics, it's about the country and community I live in, and my hope to see it become safer, more compassionate."

Ad

Screenshot of Paige Lorenze's Instagram story

Charlie Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization that apparently helped Donald Trump win the presidential elections by convincing Gen Z to vote for him.

Ad

What did Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige Lorenze say about Charlie Kirk's death in her first message?

The 2024 US Open Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

In her initial message after Charlie Krik's murder, Paige Lorenze called for more unity among the Americans.

Ad

She also mentioned two recent violent incidents in the country. A 16-year-old boy shot and injured two students at school before shooting himself near Denver, Colorado. Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, stabbed Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death on a train in North Carolina in August.

"Rest in peace Charlie Kirk, Iryna Zarutska, and every life lost to the brokenness in our system. I'm praying for more compassion, more humanity, and a future with less division. And if anyone here feels it's acceptable to celebrate the death of another human being because of their political beliefs, you are part of the problem and I encourage you to unfollow me," Lorenze wrote in her Instagram story.

Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, their three-year-old daughter, and a one-year-old son.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parag Jain . Know More