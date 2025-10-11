Martina Navratilova reacts in surprise to Joe Rogan brutally calling out President Donald Trump's 'horrific' immigration policies

Martina Navratilova recently gave her two cents on Donald Trump losing favor from influential podcast host Joe Rogan in light of the President's handling of immigrants. Rogan, who gave his backing to Trump last year to get re-elected, believes that "everybody with a heart" would be at great odds with what is happening in the USA right now.

Under the Donald Trump administration, the Department of Homeland Security has been cracking down on immigration arrests and mass deportations. The situation has become so harrowing that many US voters, including the likes of internet personality Joe Rogan and comedian Theo Von, have disapproved of Trump's actions.

"The way it looks is horrific. When you're just arresting people in front of their kids, normal, regular people that have been here for 20 years, everybody who has a heart can't get along with that," Joe Rogan said on a recent episode of his podcast Joe Rogan Experience.

Earlier on Friday (October 10), Martina Navratilova reposted the above video on X (formerly Twitter) where the UFC commentator expressed his confusion at the fact that even legal immigrants have received the short end of the stick lately. In her caption, the 68-year-old implied that Donald Trump's support has begun to sour.

"When you’ve lost Joe Rogan…" Martina Navratilova wrote on her X handle on Friday.

Martina Navratilova: "Donald Trump is an adjudicated rapist, not exactly a defender of women"

Earlier this year. Martina Navratilova took shots at Donald Trump after the 47th US President butted heads with Governor Maine Janet Mills over the latter's refusal to comply with his executive order of banning transgender athletes from local women's sports. The American legend claimed in an X post that Trump was an "adjudicated rapist", and that his recent anti-trans policy in no way was an indicator of support for female athletes.

"I do not agree with the governor of Maine policy but trump has no business threatening her like that. Also trump is an adjudicated rapist so not exactly a defender of women- he just hates all trans people. Other than his bootlicker [Caitlyn] Jenner," Martina Navratilova wrote on X back in February 2025.

During an online argument later in February, she went as far as to suggest that Trump qualified as a "dictator".

"History will prove trump to be by far the worst president ever- he is a dictator through and through- a dictator is not the same as small government," she wrote on X.

Navratilova won a whopping 59 Major titles in 1974-2006: 18 in singles, 31 in women's doubles, and 10 in mixed doubles.

