Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova recently revealed what helped her get through the American tennis legend's battle with cancer over the years.

Navratilova and Lemigova have been married for nine years now, even though their love story was years in the making. They first met in 2000 and reconnected eight years later, that is when they began dating.

The American proposed to her then-fiance while watching the men's semifinal at the 2014 US Open and Lemigova accepted the proposal. Later that year, they exchanged vows and began their marital journey together.

However, they had their ups and downs, like any other couple, especially when Martina Navratilova was diagnosed with throat and breast cancer earlier this year in January. Navratilova soon received the all-clear from doctors though and declared herself cancer-free. The American underwent treatment for early-stage breast cancer in 2010 as well.

Julia Lemigova, famous for her role in the television series 'The Real Housewives of Miami,' recently spoke with Page Six about how her wife Navratilova's mental strength and "positive attitude" helped her get through the 18-time Grand Slam champion's cancer battle.

"Martina was so strong. She refused to let me be afraid for very long," Lemigova said.

"Her positive attitude throughout her fight was so inspirational to me. Watching her face these two cancers really taught me a lesson on conquering fear. I admire her so much," she added.

Martina Navratilova's wife threw her a 'F--k Cancer' party

Martina Navratilova pictured with her wife at Wimbledon 2023

Julia Lemigova threw Martina Navratilova a 'F--k Cancer' party in November 2023, after the tennis legend's battle with the deadly disease was over. It was featured in The Real Housewives of Miami's Season 6 Episode 5.

The best part of the night was Lemigova's surprise musical performance. She had been practicing her singing in secret for months to amaze Navratilova with an operatic aria.

In the aforementioned interview with Page Six, the 51-year-old recalled the incident, saying that planning the party kept her occupied and her energy focused on her wife.

"As a caretaker, you don’t always have the answers. Especially in the beginning, it’s not easy to know what to say and what to expect," Lemigova said.

"Of course, preparing to surprise Martina with her favorite opera gave me a project of my own to work on, which kept me occupied and my energy focused on her," she continued.