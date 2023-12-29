Martina Navratilova and her wife Julia Lemigova are once again considering adoption after their initial plans for the same were put on hold following the 18-time Grand Slam champion's double cancer diagnosis.

Navratilova revealed at the start of 2023 that she was suffering from both throat and breast cancer -- the second time she was afflicted with the disease after previously beating it in 2010. After undergoing chemotherapy, however, the American icon was declared cancer-free a few months later.

Despite that, Navratilova had stated in an interview that she and Lemigova had decided to wait on their plans to adopt another child, opining that she wanted to "guard her time" and put her energies in the right place.

"Well, our girls, we have an empty nest just recently. So, you know, I was busy raising a family. Now, I'm not really sure. Again, with the cancer bout, you know, I really want to guard my time and try to figure out where best to put my energies. Tweeting is not it. I don't know. But neither is golfing. Well, Julia wouldn't mind having another kid. But I don't know. We'll see what happens on that front," Navratilova said on the 'On with Kara Swisher' podcast.

Now, speaking in an exclusive interview with Page Six, Julia Lemigova has revealed that she and her partner are not yet "closing the door" on their plans to expand the family, which she was hoping could happen soon.

“Our adoption plans were on hold, but we’re still not closing the door on those plans... I hope that we will soon expand our family," Lemigova said.

"This Christmas, it felt like there was a real reason to celebrate" - Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova

Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova spent Christmas this year with the former's two daughters, an experience that has filled the 'Real Housewives of Miami' star with a lot of joy.

Lemigova, in the same interview, stated that it felt like there was a "real" reason for her and Navratilova to celebrate this year, considering the former World No. 1 beat cancer once again. The Russian also revealed that they, as a family, celebrated by having a Czech dinner in honor of Martina Navratilova's childhood and home.

"This Christmas, it felt like there was a real reason to celebrate. It meant so much for all of us to be together as a family, and have a Czech dinner a couple nights before Christmas to honor Martina’s childhood and home," Lemigova said.