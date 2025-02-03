Martina Navratilova reveals bizarre interaction she had with controversial Republican Lindsey Graham at French Open

Martina Navratilova shared an instance of an unusual interaction she had with Republican senator Lindsey Graham. She recalled how he asked her if she was pretty good [at tennis] during their meeting at one of the Roland Garros (French Open) tournaments.

The tennis legend took to X to share this story, replying to a comment on a post she shared about the senator earlier.

"What a pathetic man he has turned into...," she wrote.

A user then commented indicating Graham's malicious intent.

"There's definitely kompromat," wrote the user.

The 68-year-old then threw shade at the Republican leader by questioning his blackmailing abilities.

"Not so sure… he just might be the coward and opportunist without the blackmail bit 🤡🤡🤡," she said.

"Funny story about Lindsey- he sat behind me at the presidents box at Roland Garros last year and said to me- you were pretty good , no? Something to that effect:)," she added.

The Republican leader backed President Donald Trump's pick, Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence on TV, even after expressing concerns on her candidature last week.

The public too, has condemned both of their choices due to Gabbard's pro-Russian stance and her questionable visit to Syria. Graham, even after scrutinizing the actions she took during her time as a Congresswoman last week, was quick to flip his choice after Trump's endorsement.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion on multiple occasions has stirred the internet with her take on the many histrionics of the US political landscape, with this time being no different.

Martina Navratilova slams US State Representative Nancy Mace on her comment on price hikes due to Trump's policies

Martina Navratilova at the Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova was quick to shut down Nancy Mace on her comment on the potential risk of prices increasing due to Trump's newly imposed immigration policies.

The tennis legend made her feelings known about Mace calling this just a "potential risk".

"Potential risk? What is she smoking? Higher prices are already here…" wrote Navratilova.

She also was quick to shut down a user who tried to school her on how supply chains work and that everyone needs to wait to see if Trump's policy was successful or not.

Navratilova has been very vocal in showing her discontent with Trump's lofty policies during his new term. She was also recently seen voicing her opinions on Trump blaming DEI for the Washington DC plane crash.

