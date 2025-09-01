  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova rates US Open's official drink Honey Deuce after tasting it for the first time

Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova rates US Open's official drink Honey Deuce after tasting it for the first time

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 01, 2025 17:15 GMT
&quot;The Politician&quot; New York Premiere - Source: Getty
Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova at "The Politician" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

Julia Lemigova, wife of legendary Czech-American player Martina Navratilova, is attending the 2025 US Open and has recently shared her thoughts on trying the tournament's official Honey Deuce drink for the first time. Navratilova is currently one of the tennis experts for this year's US Open for the Sky Sports network, along with other notable personalities.

Ad

Navratilova, the winner of 167 singles titles and 177 doubles titles, had proposed to her then long-time girlfriend, Lemigova, at the 2014 US Open. The latter is a former model and was crowned Miss USSR in 1990. At the 1991 Miss Universe pageant, the Soviet Union native was the second runner-up.

She is also the owner of the French skincare brand Russie Blanche and Joiya spa, a well-being center. Through her recent Instagram post, the prominent former model shared her thoughts on trying the official US Open's Honey Deuce drink and rated it 7 out of 10.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"As crazy as it sounds, I never heard of or tried before a Honey Deuce drink... It's supposed to be a raspberry lemonade with vodka. I think it's Fragrance Vodka here. And fresh Honey Deuce. So, let's go. I'll mix it. I'll try it."

She continued:

"It's refreshing. It's a little bit sweet for my taste, but overall I think I would give it 7 out of 10. It's really nice. Look, the famous drink. And here, all the players' names. And Martina (Navratilova) is here probably quite a few times. So, cheers to the US Open."
Ad
Ad

The couple got married in December 2014 in New York City and have four children together, two from Lemigova's previous relationship.

Julia Lemigova reflects on her healthy and long-time relationship with icon Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova at Day Twelve: The Championships&mdash;Wimbledon 2016 - Source: Getty
Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova at Day Twelve: The Championships—Wimbledon 2016 - Source: Getty

In February 2025, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, and during her recent interview, Lemigova shared meaningful insights into her long-term relationship with the tennis star, reflecting her values and experiences.

Ad
"You have to care for each other. You have to be kind. And you always have to keep the romance going and try to never bring your work at home because that's one of the killers of the relationship," she said as per The Daily Dish via Bravo TV.

Apart from her successful business ventures, Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, also starred in Bravo's reality television series, 'The Real Housewives of Miami,' and became the third former Miss Universe finalist to join the series.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications