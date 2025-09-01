Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova rates US Open's official drink Honey Deuce after tasting it for the first time

Julia Lemigova, wife of legendary Czech-American player Martina Navratilova, is attending the 2025 US Open and has recently shared her thoughts on trying the tournament's official Honey Deuce drink for the first time. Navratilova is currently one of the tennis experts for this year's US Open for the Sky Sports network, along with other notable personalities.Navratilova, the winner of 167 singles titles and 177 doubles titles, had proposed to her then long-time girlfriend, Lemigova, at the 2014 US Open. The latter is a former model and was crowned Miss USSR in 1990. At the 1991 Miss Universe pageant, the Soviet Union native was the second runner-up.She is also the owner of the French skincare brand Russie Blanche and Joiya spa, a well-being center. Through her recent Instagram post, the prominent former model shared her thoughts on trying the official US Open's Honey Deuce drink and rated it 7 out of 10.&quot;As crazy as it sounds, I never heard of or tried before a Honey Deuce drink... It's supposed to be a raspberry lemonade with vodka. I think it's Fragrance Vodka here. And fresh Honey Deuce. So, let's go. I'll mix it. I'll try it.&quot;She continued: &quot;It's refreshing. It's a little bit sweet for my taste, but overall I think I would give it 7 out of 10. It's really nice. Look, the famous drink. And here, all the players' names. And Martina (Navratilova) is here probably quite a few times. So, cheers to the US Open.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple got married in December 2014 in New York City and have four children together, two from Lemigova's previous relationship.Julia Lemigova reflects on her healthy and long-time relationship with icon Martina NavratilovaMartina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova at Day Twelve: The Championships—Wimbledon 2016 - Source: GettyIn February 2025, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, and during her recent interview, Lemigova shared meaningful insights into her long-term relationship with the tennis star, reflecting her values and experiences.&quot;You have to care for each other. You have to be kind. And you always have to keep the romance going and try to never bring your work at home because that's one of the killers of the relationship,&quot; she said as per The Daily Dish via Bravo TV.Apart from her successful business ventures, Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, also starred in Bravo's reality television series, 'The Real Housewives of Miami,' and became the third former Miss Universe finalist to join the series.