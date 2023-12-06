Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova surprises tennis legend by singing in new clip from 'Real Housewives of Miami's' upcoming episode

In a new clip from 'Real Housewives of Miami's' upcoming episode, Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova can be seen surprising the tennis legend by singing.

Navratilova and Lemigova have been in a relationship for more than 17 years. They tied the knot on December 15, 2014. The former World No. 1 is also a parent to Lemigova's daughters, Victoria and Emma.

This year, Julia Lemigova made her return for the third consecutive season as a 'Housewife.' She is also the first LGBTQIA+ housewife in the Real Housewives franchise.

Recently in a video clip from an upcoming episode of the Real Housewives of Miami, Lemigova suddenly burst into a song. This unexpected act pleasantly surprised Martina Navratilova, who was in awe after witnessing her wife's performance.

Julia Lemigova also shared the video clip on her social media along with a picture of herself and Navratilova.

"Me & You Forever @martinanavratilova," Lemigova captioned her Instagram story.

Martina Navratilova reveals wife Julia Lemigova's desire to adopt children

Martina Navratilova recently revealed that her wife, Julia Lemigova, has expressed that she wants to adopt children. This heartfelt decision came after the tennis legend's triumphant battle against cancer for the second time earlier this year.

In the second instance, Navratilova battled against Stage 1 throat and breast cancer. However, with the support of Lemigova and her stepdaughters, Victoria and Emma, she was able to overcome the disease.

During her recent appearance on the "On with Kara Swisher" podcast, the former World No. 1 revealed that her wife is currently experiencing empty nest syndrome since their daughters, Victoria and Emma, have left home.

Martina Navratilova shared that despite her battle with cancer, she was busy raising their children. However, now that she has triumphed over the disease, she is uncertain about embracing the responsibility that comes with raising another kid.

"Well, our girls, we have an empty nest just recently. So, you know, I was busy raising a family. Now, I'm not really sure. Again, with the cancer bout, you know, I really want to guard my time and try to figure out where best to put my energies," Navratilova said.

Navratilova revealed that although she has reservations about adoption, Julia Lemigova is fully committed to embracing the challenges of parenthood.

"Well, Julia wouldn't mind having another kid. But I don't know. We'll see what happens on that front," she added.