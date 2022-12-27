Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian lambasted former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev for his 2023 predictions.
Taking to social media to speak about what could happen in the new year, Medvedev had some controversial takes, like the idea of Poland and Hungary occupying the western regions of the "formerly existing Ukraine".
The 57-year-old also stated that a Fourth Reich could be formed, that would consist of Germany and "its satellites" like Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other "outcasts".
Medvedev also predicted a war between France and the newly-formed Fourth Reich, which would lead to Europe being divided. He also said Northern Ireland would break away from the United Kingdom and join the Republic of Ireland.
Martina Navratilova and Alexis Ohanian both took to Twitter to express their disgust at Medvedev's predictions for 2023. The former called the former Russian President delusional:
"Whatever this guy is smoking or eating or inhaling or otherwise ingesting- I don’t ever want any of it. #delusional," Navratilova tweeted.
Ohanian also made fun of Medvedev for his predictions, saying:
"Someone check on this dude."
Dmitry Medvedev also predicted a civil war in the United States that would see California and Texas become independent states. He also said billionaire Elon Musk will become the country's President.
Martina Navratilova slams Russian propaganda to stop citizens from moving to United States
Earlier this year, Martina Navratilova bashed Russia's propaganda to prevent their citizens from moving to the United States. Back in October, a video was shared on social media by American journalist Josh Marshall, which showed the enactment of various misleading scenes taking place when a family took a flight to the US from Russia.
The 18-time Grand Slam champion slammed the video, calling it crazy.
“Wow. This is crazy bullshit even by Russian standards,” she remarked.
The Czech-American has been an outspoken critic of Russia's stance on the LGBTQ+ community along. Earlier this month, she showed her support towards Daria Kasatkina after Russian politician Roman Teryushkov attempted to have her listed as a foreign agent, claiming that she uses her fame to influence others on certain issues of politics or ideologies.
Navratilova expressed her displeasure at Teryushkov's actions and hoped for Kasatkina's safety.
"This is not good. I hope Daria is safe and will be able to travel as she pleases… yikes though," Navratilova tweeted.
