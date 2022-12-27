Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian lambasted former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev for his 2023 predictions.

Taking to social media to speak about what could happen in the new year, Medvedev had some controversial takes, like the idea of Poland and Hungary occupying the western regions of the "formerly existing Ukraine".

The 57-year-old also stated that a Fourth Reich could be formed, that would consist of Germany and "its satellites" like Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other "outcasts".

Dmitry Medvedev @MedvedevRussiaE 4. Poland and Hungary will occupy western regions of the formerly existing Ukraine



5. The Fourth Reich will be created, encompassing the territory of Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other outcasts

Medvedev also predicted a war between France and the newly-formed Fourth Reich, which would lead to Europe being divided. He also said Northern Ireland would break away from the United Kingdom and join the Republic of Ireland.

Dmitry Medvedev @MedvedevRussiaE 6. War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process



7. Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland

Martina Navratilova and Alexis Ohanian both took to Twitter to express their disgust at Medvedev's predictions for 2023. The former called the former Russian President delusional:

"Whatever this guy is smoking or eating or inhaling or otherwise ingesting- I don’t ever want any of it. #delusional," Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova @Martina

Dmitry Medvedev @MedvedevRussiaE On the New Year's Eve, everybody's into making predictions



Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones.



Here’s our humble contribution.



Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones.

Here's our humble contribution.

What can happen in 2023:

Ohanian also made fun of Medvedev for his predictions, saying:

"Someone check on this dude."

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian



Someone check on this dude twitter.com/medvedevrussia…

Dmitry Medvedev also predicted a civil war in the United States that would see California and Texas become independent states. He also said billionaire Elon Musk will become the country's President.

Dmitry Medvedev @MedvedevRussiaE 8. Civil war will break out in the US, California. and Texas becoming independent states as a result. Texas and Mexico will form an allied state. Elon Musk'll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War's end, will have been given to the GOP

Martina Navratilova slams Russian propaganda to stop citizens from moving to United States

Martina Navratilova atn the 2021 WTA Finals

Earlier this year, Martina Navratilova bashed Russia's propaganda to prevent their citizens from moving to the United States. Back in October, a video was shared on social media by American journalist Josh Marshall, which showed the enactment of various misleading scenes taking place when a family took a flight to the US from Russia.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion slammed the video, calling it crazy.

“Wow. This is crazy bullshit even by Russian standards,” she remarked.

The Czech-American has been an outspoken critic of Russia's stance on the LGBTQ+ community along. Earlier this month, she showed her support towards Daria Kasatkina after Russian politician Roman Teryushkov attempted to have her listed as a foreign agent, claiming that she uses her fame to influence others on certain issues of politics or ideologies.

Navratilova expressed her displeasure at Teryushkov's actions and hoped for Kasatkina's safety.

"This is not good. I hope Daria is safe and will be able to travel as she pleases… yikes though," Navratilova tweeted.

