Martina Navratilova shares her feelings on 'champ' Rafael Nadal’s Davis Cup swansong: "Chapeau in every direction"

Martina Navratilova recently praised Rafael Nadal’s unmatched legacy following his swansong in Malaga, Spain. Nadal played his farewell match for Spain against the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday, November 19.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement last month, revealing plans for a farewell match in November at what is called the 'World Cup of Tennis.' However, Nadal’s farewell lacked a fairytale ending as he lost his singles tie to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets, 4-6, 4-6.

Carlos Alcaraz leveled the score with a hard-fought 7-6, 6-3 victory over Tallon Griekspoor. However, despite their efforts, Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers fell short in the doubles match against Wesley Koolhof and Botic van de Zandschulp, losing 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3). The defeat dashed hopes for a dream farewell for the 22-time Major champion and led to the home team's elimination.

18-time Major champion Martina Navratilova recently honored Nadal following his swansong in Malaga. The 69-year-old highlighted the Spaniard's unparalleled essence, which no one else could replicate according to her.

"When they made Rafa, they threw away the mold… Chapeau in every direction, Champ!" She wrote on X.

Overwhelmed by emotions, the 14-time French Open champion broke down during the post-match ceremony. Tears flowed as spectators chanted “Raaa-faaa” and a tribute video showcased highlights from his illustrious two-decade career.

Roger Federer also penned a heartfelt note for Rafael Nadal as he bid his adieu

Rafael Nadal's arch-rival Roger Federer also penned a heartfelt note after his last dance. The 20-time Major Champion praised the 38-year-old for pushing him to his limits, especially on clay, likening it to Nadal's territory. He credited Nadal for inspiring him to evolve his game, even altering his racquet for a competitive edge.

"You challenged me in ways no one else could. On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground. You made me reimagine my game—even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge," Federer wrote in a lengthy note on X.

Federer and Nadal have faced each other 40 times on tour, with the Spaniard holding a 24-16 lead in their head-to-head record.

When the Swiss retired in 2022, he partnered with Rafael Nadal for his farewell doubles match at the Laver Cup against Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Akin to Nadal, Federer also faced defeat in his final match, with the pair sharing an emotional moment at the O2 Arena.

