Watch: Rafael Nadal breaks down in tears after Roger Federer's emotional farewell at Laver Cup

Roger Federer has officially played the last match of his ATP career, wrapping up his 24-year long stint on tour with one final doubles match at the 2022 Laver Cup. Partnering up with rival-turned-friend Rafael Nadal, Team Europe's veterans suffered a loss against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock to hand Team World their second point of the night.

Although the Swiss-Spanish pairing took the first set, Tiafoe and Sock roared back to take the second set in a tiebreaker. With all to play for in the match tiebreaker, the Americans held their nerves in front of a massive crowd that all but demanded their surrender, ultimately winning 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9.

Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Roger in tears. What a legend. What a man. Roger in tears. What a legend. What a man. https://t.co/lReVaxzsXB

But the scoreline was the least important part of the night, as the Swiss maestro's retirement took center stage from the moment Sock sealed the final part of the contest. Federer, who has had the time of his life so far in London over the past week, greeted each and every member of his team with a warm hug, trying his best not to burst into tears.

Although he managed to hold on to his emotions for a while, it was impossible for someone even as calm and graceful on the court as the 20-time Grand Slam champion, as the enormity of the situation finally hit him soon after. His teammates, including the likes of youngsters Casper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas, all embraced him with tears in their eyes, leading to the former World No. 1 himself letting out the waterworks.

The veterans of Team Europe - Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray - were not to be left out either, as they too joined the others in blue in bawling their eyes out at the thought of no longer being able to see the 41-year-old in action again. Nadal was the most emotional person at the stadium without question, as the 22-Grand Slam champion appeared even more flustered than Federer at times.

Emma🌻 @tennisemms Stef looking sky high and constantly blinking so as not to burst into tears, I see you bestie Stef looking sky high and constantly blinking so as not to burst into tears, I see you bestie 😭 https://t.co/qZSNH8tEDT

Minutes later, the microphone was handed to the Swiss maestro, who delivered a heartfelt speech to the fans who had made the trip to the O2 Arena to celebrate him in his farewell appearance, thanking them for making his day special.

"Have been a difficult day to handle every single thing, and at the end everything become super emotional" - Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer's retirement

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2022

Speaking at their press conference afterward, Rafael Nadal revealed that it was difficult for him to even serve his normal self during the match, remarking that he was overcome with emotions all day think about how he was playing with Roger Federer for the last time ever.

"I have to say that first couple of serves for me were super difficult. I was not able to do the normal movement," Nadal said. "I started with double fault. I was shaking a little bit. Have been a difficult day to handle every single thing, and at the end everything become super emotional."

The Spaniard further added that it was a huge honor to be part of this "amazing moment in history," getting to share the court with his long-time friend in his final appearance as a tennis professional.

"For me, have been huge honor to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport, and at the same time a lot of years sharing a lot of things together," Nadal said. "Yeah, difficult to describe. But, yeah, amazing moment."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far