Martina Navratilova shares glimpse of her skiing on the Aspen Mountain

Martina Navratilova enjoyed an "epic day" of skiing but admitted she felt sore the next day. The American tennis icon regularly skis on Aspen Mountain, and her age has not stopped the tradition.

68-year-old Navratilova shared a glimpse of her skiing at the Aspen Mountain located in Pitkin County, Colorado, near the town of Aspen. It is also known as Ajax and is a prominent ski area. She uploaded the image on X and wrote:

"Yesterday an epic day of skiing on Aspen mountain:), yes, that’s me and I am sore today!"

When asked by an X account if the snow was "heavy" during her skiing adventure, Navratilova responded:

"Medium heavy, icy underneath and of course can’t see the rocks or weeds…"

Navratilova regularly shares about her skiing adventures on Aspen Mountain. She even went there earlier this year in January. She has also played for the Aspen Mother Puckers hockey team and is close to the Aspen community.

When Chris Evert explained how Martina Navratilova taught her to ski on Aspen Mountain

Chris Evert (L) and Martina Navratilova at the French Open 2024 - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert dominated the WTA Tour in the 1970s and 1980s. They were often World No. 1 and World No. 2, but that did not stop them from brewing a heartwarming friendship.

During an interview with Parade in 2010, Evert and Navratilova discussed their rivalry and friendship. Evert revealed that after her first marriage broke down in the mid-1980s, Navratilova asked her to join in on an Aspen Mountain trip for skiing.

"When my first marriage was ending, I was kind of down, and Martina said, 'Come on up to Aspen,' and taught me how to ski. We would ski from 9 to 2, play tennis for two hours, then be in the gym for two hours—and she showed me what she was doing with weights. We did this for a week. Not many people who are No. 1 and No. 2 competitors would do that," Chris Evert said.

Evert and Navratilova had a topsy-turvy rivalry that the former dominated in the early stages. However, Navratilova made an extraordinary comeback and at one point won 13 matches in a row against Evert from 1982 to 1985.

Out of the 80 times they faced off, 60 were finals, and 14 of those were Grand Slam finals. Eventually, Navratilova led their head-to-head record 43-37.

