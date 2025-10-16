Martina Navratilova shocked by California Democrat Betty Yee insisting 'transgender female athletes are women' and wishing for gender-neutral Olympics

Former player Martina Navratilova expressed astonishment over California governor candidate Betty Yee calling for the inclusion of trans women athletes in women's sports. Yee also refused to rule out the possibility of all genders competing together at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Ad

Appearing on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' recently, Yee opined that transgender female athletes should be allowed in the women's category, as they have gone through a physical transition. Although she acknowledged that male athletes have an advantage over females in certain sports, Yee argued that biological males who identify as females should be able to compete with biological females.

When Morgan asked her if she wanted to see transgender women participate in the women's category at next year's Olympics, Betty Yee said (via OutKick):

Ad

Trending

"Well, I think there's still a lot of discussion that needs to happen. I think there's a lot of information we need to learn about what's really happening with the ability of trans athletes to compete. I think transgender female athletes are women athletes, and they should be able to compete."

Piers Morgan also wondered if the Democrat and former California State Controller visualized a gender-neutral Olympic Games in 2028, to which she said:

Ad

"Well, I don't think we're going to get that tomorrow, but I think it's a conversation worth having."

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who has firmly opposed the idea of transgender women competing with biological females, reacted to Betty Yee's comments.

"Oh boy….😳😳😳," she wrote on X.

Martina Navratilova @Martina Oh boy….😳😳😳

Ad

Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova reveals sleeping with RHOM member

Julia Lemigova (left) and Martina Navratilova (center) - Wimbledon 2018 - Source: Getty

Earlier this month, Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, admitted to sleeping with 'Real Housewives of Miami' castmate, Adriana de Moura. The former Russian model made the claim during the RHOM Reunion Part 1, saying the incident occurred during Season 4 in 2021.

Ad

“I would like to say something that would bring clarity, hopefully, on why we are with Adriana where we are. In the Hamptons, Adriana and I slept together," Lemigova said (via Yahoo! Entertainment).

After denying it initially, Adriana de Moura seemingly confirmed the claim during the Reunion Part 2, saying (via Miami Herald):

“I wasn’t going to go there. I love Martina, I respect Martina and those two boys. I wasn’t going to go and destroy your whole household, I’m not that person. But since you brought that up, it’s now out on the table.”

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova married in December 2014 and adopted two sons last year. Lemigova already has two daughters from different previous relationships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parag Jain . Know More