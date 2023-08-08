Martina Navratilova silences claim that she is "the best female tennis player" but cannot handle Roger Federer's serve

Martina Navratilova has unequivocally put to rest any doubts about her ability to successfully handle Roger Federer's formidable serve.

Navratilova has recently garnered significant attention for her vehement criticism of the United States Tennis Association's (USTA) transgender inclusion policy.

Kim Shasby Jones, the co-founder of ICONS (Independent Council on Women's Sports), ignited a debate on social media after calling attention to the case of Alicia Rowley, a "self-identified" female, who competed in and won the 55 & over singles title at the USTA National Women's Grass Court Championships in July. Additionally, in May, Rowley also won the National Indoor Championships in both singles and doubles categories.

Navratilova, who was tagged in Jones' tweet, emphatically rebuked the USTA, stating that women's tennis does not serve as a platform for "failed male athletes" looking to redeem their careers.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also asserted the USTA's policy was unjust and unfair and sarcastically questioned whether men could "self-ID" their way into the women's category at the upcoming US Open.

"Come on USTA- women's tennis is not for failed male athletes - whatever age. This is not right and it is not fair. Would this be allowed at the US Open this month? Just with self-ID? I don't think so..." Navratilova tweeted.

Reacting to the former World No. 1's comments on the USTA's transgender inclusion policy, a fan called Navratilova the best female tennis in history but questioned her ability to handle a 125mph serve delivered by Federer.

"In my opinion Martina is the best female player in history, but could she handle a 125 mph serve from Federer," the fan commented.

However, the 66-year-old dismissed any doubts over her ability to do so, responding confidently with a self-assured and simple "yes."

"Yes:)," Navratilova replied.

"Should I send my lawyers? Eff off" - Martina Navratilova hits back after accusations of taking steroids to gain 'unfair advantage'

Martina Navratilova

While agreeing with Martina Navratilova's views on the USTA's transgender exclusion policy on social media, a fan also accused the 18-time Grand Slam champion of gaining an unfair advantage herself by being "pumped full of steroids" back in the day.

Navratilova did not take kindly to such an accusation, threatening legal action and adamantly stating that she had never partaken in any such substances.

"Should I send my lawyers your way? Never touched the stuff, now eff off," she responded.

Martina Navratilova recently also shared her thoughts on women having to share a changing room with transgender athletes after swimmer Riley Gaines opened up about her personal experience with her trans competitor Lia Thomas.

