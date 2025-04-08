Martina Navratilova slams $80 million-worth John Oliver for mocking Payton McNabb's defense of women's spaces

Martina Navratilova slammed the popular late-night talk show host John Oliver, following his comments over Payton McNabb's defense of women's spaces. The Last Week Tonight show allegedly turned the issue of a transgender person using a girls' bathroom into a joke about what girls' bathrooms are actually for, which didn't sit well with the American tennis legend.

Ad

During the latest episode of The Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the British comedian discussed the issue of transgender athletes. In one of the sections, he mentioned one of Payton McNabb's old tweets that called out a transgender woman using a girls' bathroom at Western Carolina University.

However, Oliver took the tweet and used it as a joke on how girls' bathrooms are for making best friends, completing each other's outfits, discussing make-up, and other stereotypical things. To the unaware, McNabb became an advocate for the safety of women in women's sports after being hit by a volleyball spike from a transgender athlete in 2022, which caused her life-altering injuries.

Ad

Trending

A user on X shared the clip and lashed out at the $80 million-worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) Oliver.

"Does anyone else get the feeling watching @iamjohnoliver UWU over the girls' bathroom while calling the women defending girls' spaces "nasty" he might be getting ready to troon out for relevancy? Clearly his comedy career is bombing. @iamjohnoliver @LastWeekTonight."

Martina Navratilova reshared the tweet and chimed in to slam the popular talk show by writing:

Ad

"What utter drivel. Hey John- this is all you got????"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Navratilova has often expressed her disdain towards having biological men in women's spaces and has also clarified her stance on the situation on many occasions.

"Identity does not apply to sports, sex category applies to sports" - Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova - Source: Getty

During her appearance on the podcast The Politics War Room with James Carville & Al Hunt in October last year, Martina Navratilova explained her stance on having transgender athletes in women's spaces by saying identity and biology are two different things.

Ad

"Identity is one thing, but identity does not apply to sports. Sex category applies to sports. Male bodies are different from female bodies," she said.

"When it comes to female sex-based spaces, which includes sports, then I think we need to put a line there and say 'We just really need this space to be female.' And that's the end," she added.

Ad

Navratilova also lashed out at USA Fencing for disqualifying a female fencer after she took a knee and declined to compete against a transgender woman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More